Kim Kardashian Flaunts $25K Janet Jackson Outfit from Iconic 'If' Music Video at Concert

Kim Kardashian drew inspiration from Janet Jackson's iconic fashion choices for the singer's concert in Palm Desert, California. Kardashian, 43, paid homage to Jackson, now 58, by wearing the exact outfit the hitmaker sported in her 1993 If music video for the Tuesday, June 4, show, which was part of Jackson's Together Again Tour.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

The attire comprises black lace-up pants featuring fringe embellishments and a button-up vest enhanced with ivory boning. Kardashian, known for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, verified the ensemble's origins by sharing a 2021 social media conversation with the Grammy winner. "Can you guys tell where I’m going tonight? I bet you will never guess," Kardashian said, as she asked her fans about her whereabouts. "For @janetjackson’s birthday because I’m such a fan I can’t believe I won this outfit," the SKIMS founder wrote in another post on her Instagram Story. The post was reshared by the singing sensation as she wrote back to the mother of four saying, "Thank u so much @kimkardashian! 💖💖 I hope ‘IF’ gives u as much pleasure as it did me 😘."

Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian at the Janet Jackson show. pic.twitter.com/NbGbD8VYrh — Kauane (@Updatekhloee) June 5, 2024

In 2021, the official Julien’s Auctions account announced on X that Jackson's ensemble fetched $25,000 at auction. "A custom-made top with a pair of black pants, both worn by Janet Jackson in her 1993 award-winning ‘If’ music video. Sold in our ‘Iconic Treasures from the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson’ auction at http://JuliensLive.com! w/ @JanetJackson," the tweet read. At the time, the fashion icon and influencer was familiar with auction achievements, having reportedly acquired Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis' Cartier watch for $379,500 in 2017. Additionally, in 2023, she and Tom Brady both offered $2 million for a George Condo painting, resulting in Kim ultimately receiving a commissioned artwork from the artist instead according to Page Six.

I get that Kim loves collecting iconic outfits, but it always seems to stir up drama 🤷‍♂️. I mean, if she’s got the money and the outfit was up for auction, why not? — Vicky Cruz (@babevickycruz) June 5, 2024

The entrepreneur and future lawyer has previously donned attire worn by iconic celebrities, famously appearing on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet in Marilyn Monroe's dress. Kardashian adhered to a rigorous diet to shed 16 pounds and accommodate the gown. "I didn’t starve myself," she told Vogue in an exclusive word. She also disclosed that "a sauna suit twice a day" and "cut out all sugar and all carbs." The revelation led to another set of controversy as many slammed the beauty mogul for openly supporting rigorous physical activities to shed weight to fit into the standards of "beauty."

Thought she would never top the Cher & Aaliyah look. She ate this🔥🔥🔥 — ♕˜”*°• KALI👅Barbie •°*”˜♕ (@FiNdMeInThEdArc) June 6, 2024

This isn't Kardashian's initial acquisition of an iconic item through auction. In January 2023, she acquired Princess Diana's amethysts and diamond cross pendant from Sotheby’s Royal and Noble sale per US Weekly. Estimated between $98,668 to $148,002, Kardashian secured it for $200,000. She paired the pendant with a black and purple Catherine Walker & Co. gown, characterized by a drop waist and A-line skirt.