Kim Kardashian is one of the most influential celebrities today and is well-known for her presence on The Kardashians. Being on the show has truly opened up doors and allowed her to pursue business endeavors of her choice, such as running her brand SKIMS and being a brand ambassador for many top brands like Dolce and Gabbana, Prada, and Gucci. As per Forbes, Kardashian is in the Billionaire’s club with an amassed fortune of an estimated $1.4 Billion! At just 43 years old, Kardashian has truly accomplished quite a lot. So it wouldn’t be a surprise if she were to appear on the front page of any top magazine, would it? Well, it turns out that fans were left rather perplexed after she announced that she’s been named GQ’s 'Man of The Year’ on her social media, as per The Daily Mail.

The mother of four took to her Instagram to share the news of her being officially crowned with the aforementioned title. She shared a carousel of images from her shoot for the magazine with her in different avatars. The first and most prominent one is the one from their cover photo that saw Kardashian in a formal ensemble. She sported a white collared shirt with stripes accompanied by what seemed to be an oversized black coat. She completed her outfit with an abstract black and white tie with a neat Windsor Knot.

The GQ Men of the Year red carpet has kicked off, and@KimKardashian — one of our cohosts of the night — makes her arrival in a Chrome Hearts look #GQMOTY pic.twitter.com/YkoOOOhskG — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) November 17, 2023

The icon's hair was left free while appearing slightly drenched. What was very prominent about the picture was the fact that she was munching on a classic American snack: the humble Cheetos! These orange puffs, with their unique design and tangy-cheesy flavor, make for a classic in almost every household. Kardashian appeared quite taken by the snack; in one hand, she held the large pack close to her hip, and in another, the packet was near her mouth.

Hi! I’m the GQ Man of the Year! 😱🤯🥰 pic.twitter.com/sSrV4kExZv — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) November 14, 2023

As the carousel went on, Kardashian was captured in different aesthetics; some featured her in formal shirts and odd ties, another in a black slit suit dress, and one more in a chic black top with navy blue formal cargo pants and a striking brown handbag. Likewise, Kardashian rocked each look with pure elegance, grace, and maybe a little bit of sass. Her caption read with enthusiasm and gratitude: “Hi! I’m the GQ Man of the Year!”

Kim is a rich man and her looks are iconic ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/1aJEizHTy9 — НОБИ🪬 (@nobi_jp) November 14, 2023

While this is definitely incredible news for Kardashians, fans in the comment section of her Post seemed very thrown off by this announcement and expressed their bewilderment accordingly. One person asked, puzzled, “Is this real? Seriously? What an insult to men.” Another one asked in confusion, “Is this a joke?” A third concurred, “Is this a real magazine issue, or is it a joke?”

Huh please tell me this a joke ? pic.twitter.com/R0vSdiaPhU — Dee 😈 (@kingdee_11) November 14, 2023

One particular follower seemed rather disturbed about Kardashian’s title and claimed that she was being 'super insensitive.' Furthermore, the person added their personal opinion: “Here we are as a society fighting for women’s rights still, not allowing transgenders in men to advertise women’s clothing and bras. But we go and put a woman, Kim K, on for MAN of the year? And somehow that’s okay? Nah, I don’t like the double standard.” Likewise, there were a plethora of comments that wanted Kardashian to offer clarification on the matter. As of recently, neither she nor her representatives have made a comment concerning her new title.

