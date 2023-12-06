Kim Kardashian Fans Call Her Out for Annoying Behavior at LA Lakers Game With 8-Year-Old Son Saint

For Kim Kardashian, parenting has been the most challenging project ever. The mother of four is under constant public scrutiny for raising her kids with ex-husband Kanye West- 10-year-old North West, 8-year-old Saint, 5-year-old Chicago, and 4-year-old Psalm. This time, the reality star has been dragged for her presence at the LA Lakers game. The shapewear mogul was dressed in an all-black off-shoulder outfit alongside her son Saint at the basketball game where the LA Lakers faced the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, per The Sun.

The young boy is a diehard sports fan, and the Kardashian mom treated him to a match on his eighth birthday. Saint wore a number 23 Lakers jersey, which belongs to the basketball champion LeBron James. Kardashian sported no color or her signature "glam" in her outfit but stole the spotlight with her unique clutch, a glamorous rhinestone silver purse that looked like a high heel. However, neither Saint nor the SKIMS founder grabbed the actual eyeballs.

Her critics called her out for her flat face and almost no reaction to the game. Some even found her mere presence annoying in the game. They took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their displeasure. A fan, @raytesian12, complained, "Bruh, she was on the phone the whole time. At least the kids enjoyed the game."

A second fan, @myles_ffs, crit, criticized, "Whoever she's supporting might be losing the game. We have been there." Another @ChristianRMeyer ridiculed, "Make sure that seat gets disinfected after the game." A fourth critic, @ecr_socialmedia, declared, "I'd demand a refund."

Kim Kardashian is in the building for the NBA In-Season Tournament Quarterfinals ‼️



🏀 Suns/Lakers on TNT

🏆 Winner faces Pelicans in Knockout Rounds Semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday pic.twitter.com/JX3Sf3b1qB — NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2023

Meanwhile, a handful of people also loved seeing her there in the game. A Kardashian supporter, @KeishaStayawayy, wrote, "My queen." Another, @tictacmagicNFT, said, "THIS. Is why I'm tuning in!!!" A third, @viraknelomi, commented, "They were so excited in the last match."

The mother-son duo came for the semifinals of the NBA's new in-season tournament. They were rooting for James, who scored 31 points and propelled the Lakers to a narrow 106-103 win. Aside from Kardashian, ace boxer Floyd Mayweather also attended the match, and James' son Bronny cheered for his famous father from the stands.

Kim Kardashian and her kids went to watch Messi in Inter Miami jerseys, they went to watch Neymar and Mbappe in

PSG jerseys

Nobody cares about Ronaldo and Al Nassr 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/kVDII0RoLJ — Beno SarkCess (@BenopaOnyx1) July 25, 2023

Kardashian fulfills her son's sports dream and tours him around the globe for his favorite games. In late July 2023, the billionaire traveled with her son Saint to Osaka, Japan, to watch Cristiano Ronaldo and his new team, Al-Nassr, play against Neymar and his team Paris Saint-Germaim. Saint also met YouTuber IShowSpeed, per Hollywood Life.

The YouTuber asked Saint, "What's good, bro? Why you got that PSG on?" The now-8-year-old replied, "Because I'm gonna meet Neymar first." When asked who is loves more, Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, before the boy could answer, Kardashian interjected and said, "Everybody."

After their sweet exchange, they took a group photo with everyone. However, It seems the mother-son duo will be spotted at every game possible courtesy of her sports lover son Saint.

