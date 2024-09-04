Kim Kardashian Faces ‘Emotional Distress’ as She Fights to Track Down Alleged Stalker

A disturbing stalker tale has Kim Kardashian on high alert, and it is causing her 'emotional distress'. An obsessive stalker has been wreaking havoc on Kardashian's life by making unannounced visits to her house and the homes of her relatives. No, this is no fad; it poses a genuine danger to Kardashian and her family. As reported by In Touch, documents show that a hearing was conducted about Kardashian's restraining order petition involving Melvin Jeffery Conley, a 30-year-old male.

#KimKardashian has filed a restraining order against an alleged stalker... the same stalker that was accused of breaking into #EmmaRoberts' home! 😱 TMZ's @wyldonair is giving the rundown. pic.twitter.com/1IM6q3ljQD — TMZ (@TMZ) August 6, 2024

As per the outlet, the reality star requested a temporary restraining order in August when she submitted her petition. At last week's session, she was supposed to present her reasons for a permanent order. However, Kardashian's attorney did admit that they had been unsuccessful in serving Melvin with the necessary court documents to get the restraining order made permanent. Therefore, the court postponed the hearing until September so that Kardashian could give Melvin his notice. For the time being, the interim order will be in force.

Kim Kardashian is seeking a restraining order against Melvin Jeffery Conley, the stalker who broke into Emma Roberts’ house in May.



Roberts reportedly warned Kardashian of Conley’s desire to contact her. Kim’s security later thwarted his attempt to climb her fence. pic.twitter.com/IDwPKjKEO6 — The AHS Zone (@AHSZone) August 6, 2024

Kardashian petition described him as a 'stalker' from whom she demanded urgent protection. Kardashian sought a temporary restraining order from the court, asking that Melvin be ordered to remain 100 yards away from her and her children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West. She sought an injunction barring the guy from making any further contact with her or harassing her. As per the outlet, she also stated, "As a result of Mr. Conley’s harassment/stalking of me, I have suffered, and continue to suffer emotional distress."

The nightmare started when Emma Roberts, who co-starred with Kardashian in American Horror Story, sent a terrifying warning. As reported by Blast, a guy who was hell-bent on harming Kardashian and her family broke into Roberts' house. As per the court documents, the same stalker (Conley) gained access to Robert's home while she was away. Conley confirmed his presence inside the home by calling the actress's mobile phone from her landline, which further exacerbated the situation. However, the stalker continued his rampage beyond Robert's house, finding Kris Jenner's as well. Next, he targeted Kardashian's Malibu estate. He announced his plan to leap the perimeter fence, where the security stopped him. Thankfully, security was able to foil his plot.

While reports of yet another stalker's attack have recently garnered headlines, the reality TV star has a history of similar incidents. In November 2022 Kardashian sought a lawyer's help after a man came up at her house many times, saying he had business to discuss. After her security turned him away, the stalker persisted and even admitted to having a pistol. Kardashian accused a guy named Jomonie Victor Zigler of trying to visit her house many times and even mailing her items, including a diamond ring and hotel room keys, according to court records obtained by TMZ. The reality star's lawyer Shawn Holley filed the restraining order on her behalf, and it stated that Zigler had made sexually explicit comments about Kardashian online, calling her his 'wife'. The document also stated that Zigler's criminal record included incidents involving threats and guns.