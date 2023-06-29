'The View' Hosts Address Greg Gutfeld's 'Obsessive' Trolling and Joy Behar Asks, "Who Is He?"

The hosts of the variety talk show, The View, recently discussed how TV host and political commentator, Greg Gutfeld brings up the ladies of The View in his late-night show. Apparently, the hosts of The View are clueless about their "obsessive" troll and his "namesake" show.

The all-women show discussed Geraldo Rivera's exit from Fox News' afternoon program The Five. The show opened up with Whoopi Goldberg reading the news that said, "[Geraldo Rivera is] leaving The Five because of the growing tensions that make it not worthy," as per Yahoo. When the conversation turned toward the new co-host of The Five, Gutfeld, Joy Behar quipped, "No, really, who is he? Oh, never heard of him. I guess he’s just obsessed with me!”

Also Read: 'The View' Hosts in Uproar Over Donald Trump's New Audio Clip, Demanding: "Lock Him Up Already!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Marshall (@wineslaya)

Behar jumped in to share her opinion that Rivera may not have left the show voluntarily. She suggested that it's not easy to sit with people who are "spewing lies every day." Behar also said that she doesn't know much about the show, but people say they will quit but don't. She joked, "I said I would quit years ago when they fired me. Everyone says they'd quit, but no one's leaving these lucrative jobs." Behar continued her jest over the "quitting" statement of Riviera and said, "So, easily, you have to be fired. So take it from me. No one said, 'Please come back, Geraldo. We must have you back.' No one said that."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Slaven Vlasic

Alyssa Farah Griffin joined the conversation and mentioned that the show has almost all right-wingers and only one liberal. She also shared how people can have different political views yet be able to respect each other. Griffin argued that The Five's co-host Gutfeld has "come after Riviera really personally."

Also Read: 'The View' Co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar Face Severe Criticism Over Remarks About the Missing Titan Sub

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington Examiner (@washingtonexaminer)

She also clarified that she's watched the show only a "few times." However, when Griffin mentioned Gutfeld's name in the equation, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin cut in with a question, in unison, "Who is that?" Griffin explained to her fellow women that Gutfeld is a co-host for The Five and joked that "he's not the funny one."

Also Read: Marvel Star Dermot Mulroney Walks off ‘The View’ Set in Solidarity With the WGA Writers’ Strike

With that, Hostin recalled his name. She said she was "briefed" about him prior to the show and informed Behar that Gutfeld talks about her "all the time." The veteran entertainer immediately dispatched the idea of Gutfeld's insults to her and quipped, "Who is he?" The audience erupted in laughter and applause.

Hostin insisted she is not a viewer of his show, so she couldn't be sure. "He has a show? I've never heard of him. I guess he's just obsessed with me," concluded Behar, referring to Gutfeld. It wouldn't be inaccurate to say Gutfeld has been targeting The View's 'views', sometimes crossing boundaries.

The Fox show host has been literally "obsessed" with Behar and her commentaries, so much so that once he compared Behar to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler's wife and referred to her as an "80-year-old hag." His seemingly open hostility against Behar was evident, as earlier this month, Gutfeld dedicated an entire segment to how Behar "needs a full day to read her hate mail."

More from Inquisitr

Ana Navarro Snaps at Co-host Sara Haines for ‘Pointing’ at Her During Live Discussion on ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg Accidentally Curses on ‘The View’ and Her Co-hosts Roar With Laughter: "Y’all’s Fault"