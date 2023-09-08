"Kim and Kris weren't meant to be." Despite being a public figure, Kim Kardashian's split from her then-husband Kris Humphries is a mystery. And the SKIMS founder ensured it remains so. She didn't let slip much about the reason for her ill-fated marriage to the basketball player which lasted only 72 days.

The 42-year-old was approached in an interview in 2011 about what went wrong between her and Humphries. It was her first television - appearance after the separation announcement. However, she didn't let her guard down and gave no reason and only attributed it to her "intuition," as per Daily Mail. The fashion mogul appeared with her sister Khloe Kardashian on the Sunrise breakfast show.

The talk show hosts David Koch and Melissa Doyle questioned Kim if she fought hard enough to save her marriage with Humphries. The mother-of-four responded, "I think when you know so deep in your heart that you just listen to your intuition and follow your heart, there's no right or wrong thing to do." She brushed off the topic and refused to go into the details.

However, the hosts pressed her further. They asked her if she sought marriage counseling, so the billionaire paused and retorted, "I am not ready to get into it." She didn't seem interested in discussing her marriage or break-up with the NBA star. Instead, she pushed the conversations toward her thriving business and a new handbag launch.

Despite her efforts to move the conversation away from her broken marriage, the hosts further pushed how she has been coping with the fallout. "I really wanted to stick with my commitment to come out to Australia. I love the fan base here," Kim replied. She sat alongside her protective sister, Khloe. She emphasized that she needed some 'alone time,' but her work commitments are a priority.

"I did want some time to myself, but I don't want to bale on everyone and skip out on this commitment here," she added. She was in Australia to promote the launch of her new handbag collection with Khloe and Lamar Odom (whom the 39-year-old was married to at the time). "I have got Khloe and Lamar here, and we're just getting through it."

The doting sister who accompanied Kim had words of appreciation for her beloved sister. "I am really proud of Kim for not baling. She's being really strong. Lamar and I are here to be her support." The reason behind the breakdown of her short-lived marriage was a secret that the entrepreneur openly refused to reveal.

Prior to that, the reality star told the Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands, "I don't think I'm ready to go into details of what went on in my marriage." However, some critics believed she's been keeping the secret only to unveil it on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Business or no business, her marriage to Humphries left her out of pocket, revealed mother Kris Jenner,

although the marriage featured on reality TV and, apparently, generated $18 million in profit.

