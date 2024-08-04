Kim Kardashian Can't Deal with 'These F---ing Hearsay Exceptions!' as She Picks Up Law Again

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is making progress on her journey to become a lawyer. She once shared an update with fans about her law school studies. On June 4, Kardashian posted a photo on Instagram Story showing her study materials. She wrote, "I can't deal w all these f---ing hearsay exceptions!" The SKIMS founder added, "My least favorite subject in law school." Hearsay exceptions are a complex topic in law.

They deal with when out-of-court statements can be used as evidence in court. It's no surprise this challenging subject is giving Kardashian trouble. The 43-year-old has been open about her legal studies for years. She's passionate about criminal justice reform. In 2019, Kardashian began a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco. Her goal is to become a lawyer like her late father, Robert Kardashian. It hasn't been an easy road. Kardashian failed the "baby bar" exam three times before passing in 2021. This exam marks the end of a student's first year of law study.

After passing, she shared on Instagram: "Know this wasn't easy or handed to me. In California, the way I'm studying law you need to take 2 bar exams. This was just the first one but with the harder pass rate." She added, "I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route, but it was my only option, and it feels so, so, sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals."

Despite the challenges, Kardashian is making steady progress. In May 2023, she revealed on the Today show that she got straight As on her latest midterms. "I'm still studying. I'm actually in constitutional law 1 and 2 right now. It's my toughest; not the biggest fan of it, I've been sharing my struggle," she told host Savannah Guthrie. Kardashian continued, "But with that said, I took a midterm yesterday. I got 100 percent and then I got a 95 percent on my other midterm. So I feel — that gives me that boost of confidence again just to push through."

The star hopes to take the California bar exam "in the next year or so." If she passes, she'll officially become a lawyer. Kardashian's legal interests go beyond just studying. She's already had some success in the field. Back in 2018, she successfully campaigned for clemency for Alice Marie Johnson. Johnson had been sentenced to life in prison for a non-violent offense. Since then, Kardashian has been standing up for prisoners she thinks got unfair sentences. In April 2023, she even went to the White House to meet Vice President Kamala Harris and talk about fixing the criminal justice system, as per The Daily Mail.

Kardashian's commitment to law seems to run deep. At the TIME100 Summit in April 2023 she said, "I would be just as happy being an attorney full time." She added that she hopes becoming a lawyer will be "her life's most meaningful work." The star even joked about retiring from showbiz to focus on law, "I always joke with my mom — who's my manager — I say Kim K. is retiring, and I'm just going to be an attorney," she said, as per People.