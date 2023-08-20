When Kim Kardashian Said She Had to Photoshop Niece Stormi's Picture Because of Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian landed in hot water when hawk-eyed fans spotted her photoshopping Kylie's daughter Stormi's face with Khloe's daughter True. But the 42-year-old aunt "owned up" to what she did and put the blame on half-sister Kylie Jenner. The social media world has truly redefined life issues; the Kardashians, too, fell victim to them.

Image Source: Getty Images | David Livingston

Also Read: From Kanye West to A$AP Rocky, Here Is a List of All the Famous Kardashian-Jenner Exes

It all began when, in December 2021, the SKIMS founder posted a photograph from their trip to Disneyland, and fans found some "editing" on Kim's part and claimed she swapped Stormi's face with True's while the body remained the same, according to a feature in PEOPLE. Kim, being Kim, admitted to having done that.

At the time, she posted photos on her social media account that showed her daughter Chicago and Khloe Kardashian's little girl True in the frame. The duo were at the amusement park. Apparently, the reality star decided to go ahead with swapping the faces because her half-sister Kylie Jenner said she didn't want Stormi to be in the picture, according to The Mirror.

Image Source: Getty Images | Matt Winkelmeyer

Kim created a beautiful grid with a blue and pink color scheme, so she didn't want to mess that up after Kylie's request. So to stay 'true' to social media aesthetics, she went with her 5-year-old Chicago and replaced Stormi's face with True's. She hit back at the speculation and set the record straight.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Brings Back the Retro Nail Trend ‘Oat Milk Mani’ With a Throwback Picture

In other photoshopping news, some fans also pointed out that Kim photoshopped her belly button in a snap. So she killed two birds with one stone and wrote, "Ok guys, I do have a photoshop confession while we are safe here in the circle of the truth." She elaborated on her determination for her Instagram aesthetics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Also Read: When Donald Trump Trashed Kim Kardashian in Front of Her Then Husband Kanye

"Ok, so you know I am all about my aesthetic! And my IG grid has been pink and blue lately. Isn't it so cute and well planned out?" she explained. To further clarify, she shared the original pictures of Stormi and Chicago and wrote, "I asked @kyliejenner if I could post them, and she said she wasn't really feeling posting at the moment, and so I respect that."

She continued, "But it wasn't going to mess up my IG feed. Chi was wearing pink, and it matched perfectly. It wasn't the aesthetic I was going for, and I can own up to that. You know how much a good aesthetic means to my soul, and I will be damned if Kylie will ruin that for me and mess up my IG grid. So thank you, True, for taking one for the team!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The fashion mogul concluded, "I didn't think it would be that big of a deal if her own mom questioned if I snuck her to Disneyland for the first time." True's mom, Khloe, first admitted that the photographs were altered after she announced she was taking her daughter to Disneyland for the first time. That was when fans pointed out True's photos at the park.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Tristan and Khloé's firstborn's actual first trip to Disneyland was when Khloé celebrated her daughter's birthday with a special family trip to the theme park in Anaheim. All said and done, the Kardashian-Jenner cousins had a ball of a time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

References:

https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/kim-kardashian-makes-photoshop-confession-26815470

https://people.com/parents/kim-kardashian-clarifies-why-she-photoshopped-niece-true-on-stormi/

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian Labeled ‘Tone Deaf’ by Critics for Endorsing Steeply Priced Preventative Health Scan

Kim Kardashian Fans Speculate Potential New Surgery in Her Latest Pics