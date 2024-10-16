Kim Kardashian Believes She Should Be The 'Boss' of the Family and Not Kris Jenner: Report

Kim Kardashian is not satisfied being a 'boss' lady. She wants more. A source told InTouch that the SKIMS mogul is seeking parity with her mom and momager Kris Jenner and wants the Kardashian clan to recognize her as the ultimate head of the family. The source has revealed that Kim Kardashian argued she is the "most hardworking" member and deserves to be at the level of her mom, if not more.

"Kim has always insisted that she's the hardest working one in the family, and it's hard to ignore that she's now risen to a different level than the rest of them," the insider revealed. "Her acting career is finally getting legs, she's doing all her advocacy work, [and] producing documentaries about Elizabeth Taylor- it's all a lot more prestigious than what any of her sisters are doing."

Over the years, Kim has defined her work ethic as her biggest asset and used it as an argument to gain respect and admiration. Her obsession with proving herself became her sole driving force, and unfortunately, her work life has been dominating every other aspect of her life, including her family. The reality star has outgrown the Kardashian clan in terms of business endeavors and thinks it's time she claims her spot.

The source added, "Kim doesn't feel like she gets enough credit from her family for taking them along on this ride with her, she resents how entitled they are and thinks they should be thanking her daily for their pampered lives. But they don't really show her much respect, and she wants that to change."

"In her view, she should be the boss of them all and she’s now on this mission to step into her power," continued the insider but noting that the problem is she is "cutting into her mom's spot as the head of the family and Kris is not taking kindly to it. It's turned into this battle between them and making things very uncomfortable for everyone around them."

Meanwhile, Kim previously locked horns with her elder sister Kourtney over not working enough. In season 18 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired in 2020, Kim boasted about showing up to work even if she was on her deathbed, including Khloe. However, her statement didn't sit well with Kourtney for saying she doesn't "care" about stuff. The Lemme founder retorted, "You act like I don't do s**t. Do you know what all I f****ng [do]. You have this narrative in your head..." and the argument blew into a full-blown physical brawl.

The mother of four is a self-confessed workaholic who thrives on a wide variety of work opportunities. A producer of the Hulu show The Kardashians seemed concerned about Kim's unhealthy work-life balance and said, "It seems like you have a hard time relaxing, Kim." She agreed, "I do I definitely have a hard time relaxing, there's so much that has to be done, especially when I'm away from my kids," as per Newsweek.

Aside from SKIMS, Kim has branched out to carve her own niche away from the family's reality TV show. Her acting debut in Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story was widely acknowledged and in the meantime, she's also forayed into production. Oh, she's also a lawyer in the making.