Furious 'American Horror Story' Fans Slam The Makers For Casting Kim Kardashian: "Definitely Not Watching"

Kim Kardashian surprised her family and the audience in April with the announcement that she will be joining the 12th season of the critically acclaimed and Emmy award-winning anthology show - American Horror Story. The spooky teaser for the twelfth season of FX's original series has dropped on Instagram and the Hulu star looks almost unrecognizable in it. Kim appears alongside Cara Delevingne and alum Emma Roberts, the Rockabye Baby-themed teaser introduces the three female leads in a witch-inspired setting with pale skin, white hair, wearing round dark glasses, and bright red lips. Towards the end of the teaser, Kim is seen holding a baby wrapped in a blanket while being encircled by upside-down dancing women. The teaser was captioned - "Listen closely," while the season is titled - Delicate, based on the novel 'Delicate Condition' by Danielle Valentine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Horror Story (@ahsfx)

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Throws Subtle Shade on Sister Kourtney With a Cryptic Message on Forgiveness

However, the US Sun reports, that AHS fans are least excited about the new season. They expressed their displeasure in the comments section over watching the KUWTK alum in the new anthology drama. One AHS fan said, "Not watching this season just because you cast a Kardashian. 2 s**t seasons in a row now." A second fan commented, "O come on! I adore this show!!!! A Kardashian? I can't believe this show sold out like this. I'm done."A third fan of the horror series exclaimed - "#boycottkardashians Done. This was the nail in the coffin for me. Unfollowing and def not watching." Another fourth fan wrote, "Good news is that the show has already hit rock bottom before this season so a Kim K role won't do any further harm." A fifth fan added a final comment - "Adding Kim K is like putting A1 on Wagyu."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Kevin Winter

Meanwhile, the show's co-creator, Ryan Murphy and Kim have been friends for a long time with the former being impressed with the reality star 2021 hosting skill on Saturday Night Live. Murphy made sure that a unique role was crafted for the beauty mogul in the horror series for her international TV debut. He exclusively told the Hollywood Reporter that the decision to cast Kim as one of the leads in the series was a conscious one - “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family. Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Regrets Her Hasty Romance with Pete Davidson Post Kanye West Divorce

Details about Kim's and Emma Robert's characters have been kept under wraps, the shoot happened in New York City in April. 'Delicate Condition' novel involves a thrilling plot about a woman who is convinced that a sinister force is preventing her from having a baby.

References:

Also Read: Kendall Jenner Claims She Would've 'Spiraled' Had She Gone Through The Trauma Kim Kardashian Did

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/kim-kardashian-american-horror-story-season-12-1235370080/

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8651619/american-horror-story-boycott-kim-kardashian-ratings-stunt/

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian Sells Off Her Rustic Ranch-Style Hidden Hills Mansion For $3.5 Million

Fans Slam Kim Kardashian for Leaving Her Kitchen ‘Untidy’ After Baking in Her $60 Million Mansion