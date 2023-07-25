Kim Kardashian Attends Lionel Messi’s Debut Match for Inter Miami With Son Saint West

Kim Kardashian is the 'best soccer mom' in the world as she is ready to do "anything for her babies". The beauty mogul recently revealed to Major League Soccer while attending Lionel Messi's debut for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul on Friday with her son Saint West. "My son, he's obsessed with soccer and I'll do anything for my baby," Kardashian said. "So, I travel the world, we do soccer trips and it's not stopping. All summer, we're going to different exhibition games," the reality star told Daily Mail while explaining that her son Saint is a big fan of Messi. "He has Messi, absolutely Messi. He's so excited to see Messi, yes."

The seven-year-old even scored a lucky opportunity to click a selfie with the legendary Inter Miami's new player No. 10 after the game. The SKIMS founder gushed over the game while revealing that even she has been a fan of the sport - "I played soccer for five or six years," Kardashian added. "I was a goalie and a center-forward. I wasn't bad but I loved it, so I'm happy that my boy loves it and that we can come and hang out. They're so excited and that just makes me so excited. I'm happy to be here with Victoria and David and everyone. It's going to be such a fun game."

The Hulu star was one among the many high-profile celebrities who attended the Inter Miami against Cruz Azul game, she was seen posing with Victoria and David Beckham, alongside her son, Saint for the paparazzi. The reality star was seen posing and talking with Serena Williams. She then went on to click pictures with her fans, Tristan Thompson, Khloe's ex was also spotted sharing a moment with Saint.

Kim was seen in a casual outfit, the billionaire businesswoman wore baggy denim jeans with a cropped white T-shirt, and she had her long black hair styled into a ponytail. She accessorized the outfit with a pair of reflective dark sunglasses and a pink belt around her waist. Saint looked adorable wearing a black and pink No. 10 jersey. Back in March, the mother-son duo had attended an Arsenal match against Sporting Lisbon.

She had shared a carousel of images from the epic game night on Instagram with the caption - "Soccer moms unite!!! This was the trip of a lifetime! Taking Saint and his besties to London to see @arsenal play!!! ⚽️". Fans were surprised to see the Hulu personality attend the game, so they took to the comments section to express their reactions - "How did Saint become an Arsenal fan?" said one Instagram fan. A second fan commented - "Why is Kim Kardashian at the Arsenal game?" While a third fan added: "Someone tells me why Kim Kardashian is at the Arsenal game." Prior to attending the match, Saint had sported an Arsenal third kit on his birthday.

