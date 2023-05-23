Kim Kardashian Admits to Crying Herself to Sleep in Her Challenging Parenting Journey

Kim Kardashian recently opened up about her single parenthood in the latest episode of Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast. While reflecting on her journey as a mother to four kids, she said, "I'd say parenting is the thing that has taught me the most about myself. It has been the most challenging thing. There are nights I cry myself to sleep, like, What just happened? You know, with all the moods, all the personalities, and sometimes they're fighting."

Discussing her role as a single mother, the beauty mogul continued, "There's no one there. Like, it's me to play good cop and bad cop. So, like, that is definitely a challenge. There's nothing that can prepare you. Anyone, any person that says, 'Oh, we're waiting to have "x" amount of money in the bank' or 'Oh, we're waiting to have a home before we have kids'...you are never prepared. I mean, there is nights where you don't wash your hair for days as a mom, and you have spit up all over you, and you're wearing the same pajamas...and there's just nothing that can prepare you for this experience. It is the most challenging, rewarding job on his planet."

The SKIMS founder also confessed that she is "working on being a little bit firmer." She said, "You will figure it out. And it will make you so proud of yourself, that you figured it out and that you got through the day. It teaches you so much more about yourself than I think anyone, any parent, could have ever anticipated."

The Hulu star shares four kids with ex-husband Kanye West: North, 9, Saint, 7, Psalm, 5, Chicago, 4. Kardashian continued explaining on the podcast her responsibility as a "famous mother," "Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn't be like a more true statement when you're in it. I mean, especially when they're babies and you're feeding, there's madness going on. It's like full madness. It's the best chaos though."

Kim Kardashian revealed that parenting has taught her more about herself: "It's like I always have to do one of my daughter's hair, and it has to be perfect, and it has to be a certain way, and then this one needs me to put his shoes on and they all need you, it's like full crazy madness, cooking, running around. Like, it's wild. Parenting is the thing that has taught me the most about myself."

However, this is not the first time Kardashian has opened up about single parenting. In December 2022, she appeared on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast to discuss co-parenting her children with her ex, Kanye West. She referenced West's public outburst and teared up, saying, "In my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on. I'm holding on by a thread. I know I'm so close to that not happening. But while it's still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth for as long as I can."

Kardashian continued while crying, "I had the best dad. I don't want to get emotional. It has just been a day for me. It's hard. S**t, like co-parenting it's really f***ing hard, you know." Concluding she said, "Yeah, but I had the best dad and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that's all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that's what I would want for them, you know."