Kim K Praises Tristan Thompson but His Son Prince Oliver's Aunt Calls Him a 'Absentee Father'

Tristan Thompson is not a 'good father,' alleged his eldest child Prince Oliver's aunt, Kai Cyre. Recently, when Kim Kardashian sang praises of Thompson's parenting, it didn't go well with Cyre. She labeled the NBA star as an 'absentee father' and advised Kim to refrain from any such public praise in the future.

Thompson is officially a father of four kids from three different women. The athlete welcomed his first child, Prince Oliver, in December 2016 with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. He quickly moved on with The Kardashian star Khloe, and their relationship progressed as the couple announced the birth of their baby girl, True, in 2018.

However, as per People, Thompson was reportedly seen with another woman days before the birth of True, sparking cheating rumors. The NBA player and the reality TV star split in 2019 and then got back together during COVID-19 while quarantining with their daughter. The pair confirmed another pregnancy via a surrogate in 2021, and the athlete became a father to a baby boy named Tatum.

In December 2021, a fitness model, Maralee Nichols, alleged she was pregnant with Thompson's child and welcomed son Theo on December 1. Though he has been frequently seen hanging out with kids True and Tatum, little is known about his other two sons. However, Cyre (whose full name is Kaicyre Palmers), the sister of Prince's mother, Jordan Craig, alleged Thompson is never present for the eldest Prince.

The 31-year-old nurse took to Instagram to share her displeasure over Thompson's lack of time, attention, and financial resources for Prince, reported Daily Mail. Cyre made an exception by publicly speaking up and enlightening her 255k followers about Thompson's apparent lack of parenting. Cyre wrote in the post, "It has been so hard to refrain from speaking up, and out of respect for my sister's privacy I haven't for over seven years, but this is just too much. It's so painful to see how Tristan can find the time to do these nice things for others but can't seem to show up and be a real parent for my nephew, Prince."

The furious aunt called out Thompson when she said, "The fact that he can take other children to school and activities in the same city, he never sees, or speaks to his own son, unless it's for a party or planned photo opportunity, is appalling and inexcusable." After that, she verbalized her displeasure at Kim's praise for the 32-year-old athlete on an episode of The Kardashians.

"Kim Kardashian, I don't want you to believe that you are this insensitive to the fact that he literally ignores his children," complained Cyre. "That's nice if he's been a good friend to you, but let's consider our sisters before taking to global platforms to defend this man's character."

Cyre also alleged that Thompson hasn't paid child support in a long time, didn't pay for his son's school tuition, and 'hasn't even inquired where Prince goes to school now.' Apparently, the social media post was a controversial response to the SKIMS founder, who revealed on the reality show why she's still friends with her sister's ex.

Kim explained, "Oh, I know guys are gonna hate me for this, and you're gonna hate us, and you're gonna think Khloe is whatever… It's so crazy because he's such a good friend, and he's such a good like dad," adding, "but he just couldn't get it together in that area, of like being a faithful boyfriend."

