Kim Cattrall, 67, Features in New Ad Campaign for Kim Kardashian’s Shapewear Line, SKIMS

The 67-year-old Sex in the City actor Kim Cattrall posed in the most recent shapewear campaign for Kim Kardashian's label- SKIMS. Cattrall appears in the Best of Skims campaign with Hari Nef, Lana Condor, Coco Jones, and Nelly Furtado, all of whom are dressed in their own favorites. Kardashian's shapewear line also unveiled a 40-second film to accompany the campaign, which was shot and directed by Vanessa Beecroft.

Cattrall highlighted her excitement while discussing the outfits she had chosen, saying, "It was so freeing to be able to pick my favorite Skims looks for the campaign," per Page Six. She said her favorite was the Sculpting Mid Thigh Bodysuit ($72), and she went on to describe how the bodysuit's tailored fit and confidence-boosting effect made it her go-to. She further added, "What do I love about Skims? Oh, you’d like to know, wouldn’t you? Freakin’ fabulous. It’s a phenomenal fit, and it makes me feel confident whenever I wear it."

Cattrall also wore the brand's Soft Lounge Slip Dress ($88), which has gone viral on TikTok and received more than 1,000 overwhelmingly positive customer reviews. Lana Condor, a self-proclaimed lifelong fan of SKIMS, also went for plush loungewear, picking out her "favorite" Cotton Jersey T-Shirt (for $48) and a Cheeky Tanga (for $20) that she said fit like a glove.

Comfort was also a top priority for Disney actress Coco Jones, featuring the Fits Everybody Bandeau ($28), the Cheeky Brief ($20), and the Seamless Sculpt Brief Bodysuit ($68), among other pieces. She said, "I would wear these pieces every day, no matter what my schedule is." The singer Nelly Furtado is just as fond of the Sculpting Mid Thigh Bodysuit as Cattrall. She added, "The fabric is amazing and feels so good and secure on my body. It makes me feel excited about getting dressed, and I love working it into my wardrobe for both work and play."

Ice Spice and PinkPantheress, together with Nessa Barrett and Raye, were the faces of a SKIMS ad campaign in April. Kardashian stated at the time, "I’m excited to launch this next generation of Skims shapewear with a campaign that celebrates these incredible musical artists. Ice Spice, Nessa Barrett, Pinkpantheress, and Raye are super talented women and truly reflect our Skims community," per Variety.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Images of the artists wearing the Seamless Sculpt Brief Bodysuit, Seamless Sculpt Catsuit, Seamless Sculpt Bandeau, and Seamless Sculpt Shorts were seen in the minimalist earth-toned ad campaign that went live on the Skims website on April 27. SZA bared all for SKIMS in March, and for Valentine's Day, the brand included real-life best friends Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannó, who played Mia and Lucia on the critically acclaimed HBO series The White Lotus. Before that, feisty actresses like Brooke Shields, Juliette Lewis, Cassie, Indya Moore, Becky G, and Chelsea Handler appeared in a bra campaign about women's struggles and triumphs in finding and loving themselves.

