Kim and Khloé Kardashian Throw an All-Pink Spa Party to Celebrate Their Niece Dream's Birthday

Dream Kardashian, the adorable niece of reality TV moguls Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, celebrated her 7th birthday in style with a lavish spa party. The glam party celebrated by the Kardashian aunts created waves over the internet as netizens were amazed by the pomp and show at the spa-themed party.

Khloé delighted her Instagram followers by offering a sneak peek into Dream's 7th birthday celebration. Bursting with love for her niece, she posted a video of the opulent spa celebration, showing off the sumptuous scene. A pristine white table served as the centerpiece, adorned with bowls of water filled with delicate rose petals, mirrors, cute pink headbands, and trays of refreshing cucumbers, reports PEOPLE. ​

Though Dream's parents, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian, were not shown in the videos, fans believed that they were there but chose to remain anonymous. Known for their tight-knit family bonds, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is well-reputed for their extravagant family celebrations and outings. Khloé also shared an adorable moment featuring her 15-month-old son, Tatum Thompson, playing in a ball pond, with sister True standing by his side. The celebration also highlighted the strong sibling bond in the family, as they love enjoying moments with family.

Khloé posted a lovely post with Dream, as they look ecstatic for the birthday bash. The simplicity of the caption, a single pink heart emoji, conveyed the genuine affection and warmth shared between the aunt and her niece. Kris Jenner also joined in the birthday carousel by uploading pictures of Dream to her Instagram account. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter, Dream!!!! You are my Dreamgirl and I am so so blessed to be your grandma!!!! You are such a little ball of sunshine that lights up every room and you are so kind, thoughtful, loving, sweet, smart, creative, and such a good dancer!!! I love you so much Dreamy to the moon and back a million times!!! ❤️🙏🏼🥰🥳😍🎂"

Blac Chyna, Dream's mother, also wished her daughter for the birthday. Chyna, who has been transparent about her sobriety struggle, considered the obstacles she overcome. She revealed in an interview with the Viall Files podcast, “It's a very hard thing. I had to teach myself discipline. Even with [my] sobriety, working out, and becoming closer to God with my spirituality, that stuff takes discipline. It's not just a one-day thing. These are things that you have to continue to do daily. All these things are gonna come at you through your mind, body, soul, and spirit. 'So I was like, you know what, if I stay disciplined like, this is my set schedule for working out. It doesn't matter if I stayed up the night before, if I have to go to work at a certain time, you're gonna work out.”

