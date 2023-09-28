Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were once the power couple who captivated the world of Hollywood's elite. Their expensive lifestyle and taste for extravagance were certain to make headlines, and one particular splurge in 2013 did not disappoint. The couple, dubbed "Kimye," started on a makeover quest for their $11 million Bel-Air property that would go down in the archives of celebrity excess. They spent nearly a million dollars on gold-plated toilets.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Marc Piasecki

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg Was ‘Under the Influence’ Before Her Oscar Speech in 1991: “I Smoked a Joint”

Kardashian and West were open about their desire for a luxury lifestyle in 2013. According to The Daily Mail, the couple spent $750,000 on four gold-plated Hang Fung Gold toilets during the remodeling of their Bel-Air property. This amount alone is mind-boggling, but it doesn't end there. Kimye's passion for luxury extended to their bed selection, as they reportedly spent $174,000 each on six special-edition beds from a business that supplied the famed Savoy Hotel in London.

While the gold-plated toilets grabbed the show, they were only the tip of the iceberg in Kardashian and West's lavish home remodel. West, a Grammy-winning rapper known for his appreciation of the finest things in life, did not stop there. He allegedly went on a kitchen shopping spree, purchasing a Swarovski-encrusted fridge freezer and approximately $1 million in Electrolux appliances. Their kitchen was reputed to be a showcase of luxury.

one of kanye west and kim kardashian gold toilets ha pic.twitter.com/jCtGPa0VCB — henrywilliams (@henrywilliams77) August 5, 2013

Furthermore, it wasn't just the interiors of their estate that had a makeover. The couple went to great lengths to ensure their safety, spending over a million dollars on a complete security system, per The Sun. This significant investment demonstrates the significance they placed on privacy and safety for their family.

Also Read: Here’s Why Harry Styles Received Backlash for His Historic Vogue Cover as the First Cisgender Man on It

As the details of their Bel-Air mansion restoration emerged, it became clear that Kardashian and West were creating a home beyond their wildest dreams. The estate had a plethora of luxuries that reflected their larger-than-life existence. Their home includes a hair and cosmetics salon for Kardashian, a bowling alley for recreation, indoor and outdoor pools for relaxation, a basketball court for athletic pursuits, a movie theater for entertainment, and a specialized gym to meet their fitness needs.

Since you guys love Kim Kardashian so much I wanted to let you know KKWhome is on the horizon. So I thought this would be a great time to remember the Bel Air mansion her and Kanye took 4 years to create only to sell a couple years later. Drumroll please... pic.twitter.com/iKuMr7tS4K — Heidi Cursed Spirit #666- (@1ztBornUnicorn) September 9, 2020

Also Read: When Katy Perry Shared That ‘Ayurvedic Gut Cleaning’ Is Her Health Mantra

According to Million Dollar Listing's Josh Altman, the superstar couple's acute eye for detail helped them sell their entirely refurbished Bel Air property for a stunning $17.8 million in 2017. "Kim's always a pro, and is extremely savvy when it comes to real estate," Altman told Architectural Digest. “It was cool to see the transformation of the house. It was originally a dark Mediterranean home, but Kim and Kanye redid every single inch of the house, and now it’s minimalistic and modern.” Altman added, “They’re visionaries. They’re artists in what they do, and the house really reflects their personalities and their styles at this time in their life.”

More from Inquisitr

List of Famous Athletes That Kim Kardashian, Khloe and Kendall Jenner Have Dated in the Past

‘Parking Lot Swifties Is a Thing’: Here’s Why They Say Taylor Swift Can Rule the World