Kilmar Abrego Garcia Surrenders To ICE – Here’s What to Expect Next in the Twisted Case

Kilmar Abrego Garcia has now surrendered to ICE as requested by the department. He could soon face deportation to Uganda as per the Trump administration’s goal. The Salvadoran national turned himself in after he was released from jail. He refused to be deported to Costa Rica despite them welcoming him as a legal citizen.

Earlier this year, Garcia was deported to El Salvador by mistake, accused of having gang connections. However, the administration brought him back. But he was welcomed with allegations against him for human trafficking that led to his arrest.

Due to this controversial deportation, he gained popularity and sympathy from several Americans and immigrants. In jail, he was tortured for no reason, while the claims were said to be wrong by the El Salvador government.

Garcia stated, “This administration has hit us hard, but I want to tell you guys something: God is with us, and God will never leave us, God will bring justice to all the injustice we are suffering.” Garcia went to the downtown ICE building with his wife. She was crying as he might get deported soon. According to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, he is being prepared for deportation.

Why do I get the feeling that this government doesn’t care about the people it’s deporting? They’re sending him to a place he probably doesn’t speak the language. Kilmar Abrego Garcia surrenders to ICE in Baltimore, faces possible deportation to Ugandahttps://t.co/0aBbB1LZS8 pic.twitter.com/ehu1eDuaX9 — Gary Michael Shephard (@RealGaryShep) August 25, 2025

Furthermore, his attorney had filed a lawsuit for stopping the deportation, but that didn’t work. The attorney was aware of the administration’s move to deport him; that’s why he asked for a stay in jail even when he could have been released earlier.

The administration is set to send him to Uganda before his Tennessee trial. The trial is over the false allegations of calling him a threat to the society being a gang member. He has never accepted these allegations; hence, pleaded not guilty. Moreover, he asked the judge to dismiss the case, as all this seems to be a plan to prosecute him.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia surrendered to ICE this morning and faces possible deportation to Uganda. The Trump administration alleges the 30-year-old married father is a danger to the community and an MS-13 gang member. They’re claims that Abrego Garcia denies. Full story:… pic.twitter.com/hN47PVrL9W — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) August 25, 2025

He just got out of jail on Friday and had hoped for some time to prepare for his case. However, now he may be deported soon. He finally reunited with his loved ones and family before his attorney informed him about the possible deportation.

His attorney has informed that his deportation shows the administration’s plan to make him a scapegoat. All he had was a speeding ticket, and there were nine people in the car. So the human trafficking allegations came from that incident. Although he was let go with a warning.