Kilmar Abrego Garcia Was Finally Reunited With His Family and Now the Trump Administration Wants to Deport Him to Uganda

The Trump administration plans on deporting Kilmar Abrego Garcia again and this time to Uganda. He has declined the offer from Costa Rica. The offer of deportation stands for him to stay in jail and also plead guilty to human s-uggling charges.

This deportation plan was revealed after he was about to be released from the Tennessee jail the next day. The Salvadoran national says no to extending his jail time and is awaiting trial in Maryland. Once he reunited with his family, he received the bad news via his attorneys.

He has to report to the immigration department on Monday. Garcia was deported by mistake in March when Trump’s immigrant crackdown was on the rise.

After that, the Trump administration brought him back in June. Garcia, who grew up in El Salvador and came to the US at 16, has been living here as a US citizen despite not being authorized to do so.

The records show he was an MS-13 member but has not been charged. Besides, he has denied any connection to the gang. He was in the El Salvador prison, which is known for its torture. But the government denied these claims.

The Trump administration did accept their mistake in sending him there, only to bring him back and arrest him again over human s-uggling charges. So far, he has pleaded not guilty to the charges and asked for the charges to be dismissed.

He says the charges are put as an attempt to punish him since he challenged his deportation. Moreover, the threat of deportation might work in his favor as it shows they are planning the next move.

The filing says that the Trump administration is responding with outrage over his release. Moreover, he has stayed in jail even when he was eligible for pretrial release, as his attorneys feared he would be deported.

Those fears are coming to reality as the threat to be deported to Uganda is still there and he cannot do anything in his defense. For now, Garcia does have time before deportation as there’s a separate case in Maryland allowing him some time to prepare defense strategy.