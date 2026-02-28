Kid Rock’s Past Relationships: What His Exes Pamela Anderson and Kelly Russell Have Revealed About the Singer

Without a doubt, Kid Rock has gained a lot of fame during the course of his career as a musician. Apart from that, he is also known for dating a lot of women. However, the musician seemed to have a tough time when it came to holding on to a relationship. Two of his exes have shed light on what it was like to be involved with the music artist.

Out of all the relationships that the Cowboy singer has had, Pamela Anderson would arguably be his most notable former flame. The pair took their sacred vows in 2006. However, in 2007, they decided to part ways. According to Page Six, a source came forward and mentioned how the 2006 film, Borat, caused a rift between Anderson and Rock.

The source claimed that the singer insulted Anderson and hurled abuses at her for being a part of that film. Rock voiced his frustration at her, asking, “How could you do that movie?” In 2019, Sacha Baron Cohen appeared as a guest on The Daily Beast’s The Last Laugh podcast, confirming that the flick put the final nail in the coffin of Rock and Anderson’s relationship.

Kid Rock was reportedly very upset about Pamela Anderson’s role in Borat, particularly the controversial scenes, and he filed for divorce shortly after the film’s release. The movie caused major tension in their marriage and is often cited as a key reason for their split. pic.twitter.com/49kULJCSyr — imjustculture (@imjustculture) February 9, 2026

Following the film’s screening, Cohen reportedly texted Anderson asking what she thought of the film. She replied, “The movie.. I thought it was a joke.” Shortly after, the Rock and Anderson got divorced. Borat was reportedly one of the reasons, as per their divorce documents.

When The Last Showgirl actress appeared as a guest on The Howard Stern Show, she did not mince her words about her marriage with Rock. She called it a “tremendous mistake,” which she understood right after getting married. Anderson clarified, “Well, just after. Obviously not in time. That’s terrible, I know it’s embarrassing, it’s just a flaw, I don’t know.”

She said that during that phase in her life, she was looking for people to be with. Initially, she believed she had an “incredible connection” with Rock. However, she said that she soon realized her mistake and tried to find her way out.

Today in Rock History September 9, 2007

Kid Rock gets into a dust up with Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee at the MTV Video Music Awards in Las Vegas. The former spouses of ‘actress’ Pamela Anderson exchange words before Rock throws a punch (according to witnesses) sending Lee to the… pic.twitter.com/iboaZY6Qxa — Rock History Live! (@KTrain939913) September 9, 2024

Before Anderson, Rock had a turbulent relationship with Kelly Russell, who is also the mother of his son. UPI reported that Russell sued Rock for defamation for his 1998 song Black Chick, White Guy. She allegedly claimed that the song was inspired by their stormy relationship and invaded her privacy, giving her emotional distress.

She also sued the magazines Atlantic Records, Spin and Rolling Stone. The lawsuit claimed that the magazines featured “harmful, false and misleading information” about her. Rock was awarded the permanent custody of his son, Robert Ritchie Jr. However, Russell took the Born Free singer to court again in 2000 to seek more time to spend with her son.