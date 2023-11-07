Khloé Kardashian Trolled For an Apparent Photoshop Gaffe in Her Birthday Tribute to Mom Kris Jenner

Khloé Kardashian, the 39-year-old Good American mogul, found herself in the midst of social media scrutiny as fans called her out for what they believe to be a failed attempt at photoshop in her recent Instagram post. The post was a birthday tribute to her mother and matriarch of the Kar-Jenner family, Kris Jenner.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin

Also Read: When Fans Panned Out Theories That Khloé Kardashian’s Real Father Is Kris Jenner’s Hairdresser

The carousel of images includes the mother-daughter duo sharing a fun moment in each other's company. The first two pictures showcased the mother-daughter duo looking at each other with a loving gaze, but fans were quick to notice an unusual detail—Khloé's thumb appeared blurred to the point where it looked like she had two thumbs in one hand, per the Daily Mail.

Image Source: Instagram | @khloekardashian

The post was captioned, "To the most selfless, beautiful, kind, and loving mommy on the planet - Happy happy birthday!! Cheers to my biggest inspiration, The queen of hearts, my heart!! Cheers to The life of every party, to the woman who makes me laugh until I cry." It continued, "The gatekeeper to all that is sacred and magical! Our Secret holder, problem solver, My heartbeat, My teacher, My safe place, My best friend! My entire life! My world! You are the reason for everything good in my eyes, I am screaming HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOMMY!!!"

Despite the seemingly sincere caption, the attention quickly shifted to the perceived editing mishap. Critics pointed out that not only did Khloé's thumb appear distorted, but their faces and necks also looked unnaturally smooth, leading to accusations of excessive photo manipulation.

Also Read: When Kris Jenner Stood By Boyfriend Corey Gamble Even As An Ex Accused Him of Stalking Her

Why is reporting that Khloe Kardashian photoshops her arms need to be blog news? Like there’s elections coming up, real shit in the world and 8 blogs posted Khloe morphed pics. — TheeMarketingMamí (@WizMonifaaa) October 9, 2022

User @bambidawn816 commented, "What’s wrong with Khloe’s arm?" While another user @simplycheryl replied, "Look at her jaw lol." Trolling the entrepreneur user @giana.desir said, "How and when did a Khloe's face get smaller than her mother’s."

Also Read: Khloé Kardashian Criticizes Kris Jenner Over Her ‘Momager’ Skills in ‘The Kardashians'

However, this is not the first time Kardashian faced flak over the internet for altering images. In a previous Instagram Story, she shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of herself during a Becca shoot, juxtaposing live images with the final photos to dispel rumors of excessive editing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Captioning the clip, she wrote, "Haters always say it’s Photoshopped," subtly addressing criticism she often receives regarding the authenticity of her online presence. In Kardashian's case, the focus on her alleged photoshop mishap overshadowed the heartfelt message intended for her mother on her special day. In the ever-watchful eyes of social media, celebrities must tread carefully, knowing that even the most heartfelt posts can become subject to intense scrutiny and commentary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Recently, Khloé was shown getting into a heated argument with her mother over her lack of 'momager' abilities after harshly criticizing Kris for cheating on her father Rob Kardashian. In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kris suggests she launch a podcast. Khloé promptly rejects the innovative business proposal. The mother-daughter pair can be seen sitting in the garden while discussing the plans.

More from Inquisitr

Kris Jenner Says She ‘Would Do Anything’ for Scott Disick, Then Ditches Him at Hospital Right After

Kris Jenner's Captivating Romantic Saga: A Glimpse into Her Marital Journey and Infamous Affairs