Khloé Kardashian Spent a Brief Time in Jail And Not Many Know About It: "Learned My Lesson..."

The Kardashians are well known for their dramatic reality TV shows and extravagant red-carpet appearances, but few people can recall Khloé Kardashian trading in her expensive clothing for prison jumpsuits. Back in 2007, the Good American founder found herself on the wrong side of the law after being arrested for driving under the influence in California. This occurred while Khloé was just 22 years old, and initially, it appeared that she could manage the sentence; the courts had ordered her to complete community service and attend alcohol education classes. However, things took an unexpected turn when her hectic schedule interfered with the court-mandated requirements.

The episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians where Khloe goes to jail is still GOLD omg. pic.twitter.com/qmNf87QzEj — Gossip Girl (@50one5O) September 8, 2020

"My judge is not very happy with me," Khloé admitted in the Keeping Up with the Kardashians confessional. "He thinks that my job is a luxury and that there's no excuse on why I got kicked out." Her missed sessions led to a harsher sentence: 30 days in jail at Lynwood Correctional Facility. In fact, because of Kim Kardashian's impromptu photo session during their drive to the facility, the dramatic occasion turned into one of the most memorable moments in KUWTK history. An exasperated Kris Jenner delivered what would become an iconic line. "Kim, will you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sister's going to jail," the momager said, as per The List.

the selfies kim kardashian took while khloe was on her way to jail pic.twitter.com/SasIBCeFfn — popcultureangel (@lohanisgod) November 16, 2022

The Kardashian aesthetic of being extremely glamorous persisted throughout the entire incarceration issue. Before heading to jail, Khloé made sure she was looking all set for the camera with her mugshot. "Malika did my hair for my mugshot," she later revealed on The Kardashians. "I did my own makeup." The resulting booking photo was so impressively polished that Jenner even had it framed—a perfectly on-brand move for the famous momager.

Khloe Kardashian speaks onstage at Khloe Kardashian Good American Launch Event at Nordstrom at the Grove on October 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Although Khloé received a 30-day sentence, she actually didn't spend much time behind bars. Due to overcrowding—a common occurrence with non-violent offenders—she was released after less than three hours. Her team said she was "ready and willing to serve out her sentence," but with the early release, she barely got a chance to even process the whole thing. At the time of her arrest, Khloé attempted to downplay the severity of her actions, telling her family, "I really wasn't that drunk. It wasn't a high percentage," as per E! News. Years later, Khloé has been candid about the incident and its impact on her life.

In an episode of their Hulu show The Kardashians, she looked back on the experience and opened up about the incident candidly. "I went to jail when I was like 22. I went to jail for a DUI, not smart," she admitted. "Don't drink and drive." Since then, the reality star has maintained a spotless record, proving that the brief experience had a significant impact. As she succinctly put it on TikTok, "I've never been to jail since, so I've learned my lesson." Then, in 2022, Khloé and Jenner were having a cannabis gummy on their show when the daughter joked that she would once have likely taken the blame if they were caught using cannabis products, but she wasn't about to make those same mistakes again. "Being in there for 30 days, I would've died," she shared while being grateful for the shortened stay.

