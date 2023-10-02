The Kardashians mainly stand for 'family unity.' However, the members, especially the famous sisters, frequently tend to have some tiffs and disagreements. In one such incident, Khloe Kardashian snapped at her elder sister, Kourtney, for her 'poor' Wi-Fi connection while the former was trying to send a Snapchat but couldn't.

In a segment of the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians that aired in 2016, the sisters were on a basketball court at the POOSH founder's 'big house.' Amid their discussion with whom seemed like a coach, Khloe and Kourtney yelled in unison, "Freestyle Fridays."

The sisters were on their phones when suddenly Khloe snapped at Kourtney, "Couldn't send... Kourtney, what the f-- is up with your Wi-Fi?" She passed a distasteful remark and said, "You have this big ass house, and you can't afford a Wi-Fi box out here?" This shook things up a bit for her sister, but Kourtney responded by saying, "It's not about affording; it's about radiation." Khloe then retorted, "You're going to die anyway. You understand that, right?" She added, "Die with a good Snapchat going through. What the f--?"

It's been witnessed on several occasions that Kardashians love using Snapchat. The youngest billionaire in the family, Kylie Jenner, reenacted Khloe and Kourtney's Wi-Fi segment with her best friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou. The beauty mogul often does these scenes where she lip-syncs her family member's lines on TikTok. So, she did the same with her sister's absurd internet argument.

Kylie posted the video in May 2020. She lip-synced Khloe's lines- "What the f–k is up with your Wi-Fi? You have this big a– house, and you can't afford a Wi-Fi box out here?" while standing on a tennis court. She ensured the authenticity remained intact as the OG scene happened on the sports court of Kourtney's Calabasas mansion, reported Hollywood Life.

The TikTok then cuts to Stassie, who lip-synced Kourtney's iconic lines- "It's not about affording; it's about radiation!" The video ended with Kylie saying the same thing Khloe said about Snapchat. The BFFs rocked the entire scene and, dare we say, looked more 'original' than the original.

Apart from this, the duo has reenacted several other scenes from KUWTK, like Kourtney sarcastically correcting her mother, Kris Jenner, with a "It's Glendale" comment, Kim Kardashian losing her diamond earrings in the water, and others.

Khloe is a frequent user of Snapchat. The Good American founder also keeps her fans updated on the app. From dropping pregnancy hints to showing off her fit abs, she has been playing with the app for much longer. In fact, the mother of two announced the news of her newborn baby boy on Snapchat.

Khloe posted a loved-up photo of cousins Penelope Disick, Kourtney, and her ex Scott Disick's daughter cradling Khloe's newborn baby in her arms as the other cousin, North West (Kim and Kanye's eldest), adored the new member of the Kardashian clan.

