Khloe Kardashian Shares a Video of True and Dream Hysterically Crying But There's a Twist

Khloe Kardashian's recent social media activity has led to a lot of concern among her fans. The reality star had shared a video of her daughter and niece sobbing uncontrollably, sparking worry among the reality star's followers. The Hulu actor posted the footage on Snapchat but quickly clarified after fans expressed concern that things weren't as they appeared.

In the video posted by the reality star, her daughter True and niece Dream stood holding hands and popsicles in their other hands, per The U.S. Sun. The mother of two asked the two young children to "smile really big" for the camera. Sadly, the little girls began sobbing and crying instead of smiling. Khloe can then be seen inquiring the girls, "Why are you so sad? Aren't you guys happy you have popsicles?"

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Reveals She Wanted Khloé and Hunky Michele Morrone to Fall in Love, Tried to Set Them Up

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kardashian Jenner Kids (@dashkids)

On Instagram, a fan uploaded the video and posed the question, "What's wrong with the girls?" A different user on social media commented, "I think they're really crying, guys." Fortunately, Khloe made clear in a subsequent post that it was just a crying filter and not actual sadness, writing, "This filter gets me every time," along with a ton of laughing emojis.

Dream is the child of Blac Chyna, now known by her real name, Angela White and Rob Kardashian, Khloe's brother. The young child has been seen numerous times with her aunt and cousin True and appears to be particularly close with Khloe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian Files Trademark for Baby Tatum to Launch 'Toy Brands & Clothing Lines'

Dream joined Khloe on a trip to Disneyland in California last month with her family and pals. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum recently opened up about True and Dream's relationship in a heartfelt Instagram post honoring Rob on the occasion of his 36th birthday.

To commemorate the event in March, she posted a number of contemporary and vintage images of herself with her younger brother. "I thank God every day for our relationship and the relationship with our children. God always had a plan," she wrote, referring to the adorable bond Dream and True share.

Also Read: Khloé Kardashian Lauded by Fans for her Honesty and Confessing about her Feelings for Surrogate Son

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Recently, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also shared an Instagram picture of the two cousins posing together, all dressed up in adorable dresses. Fans also expressed a lot of love for the two as a fan commented, "dream & true are definitely going to be models when they're older!! true's little pose in the first photo? a little pro!!" Another fan shared, appreciating the friendship between the cousins, "dream & true are literally the best of friends!"

More from Inquisitr

Khloe Kardashian Bares Her Heart, Shares the Struggle of Bonding with a Surrogate-Born Son

Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Her Lush Floral Garden at $17M Calabasas Mansion on Instagram