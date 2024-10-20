Khloé Kardashian Shares Raw Photo of Her Cheek Filler After Getting a Tumor Removed

Khloé Kardashian opened up about using filler to address the indentation in her cheek following the surgical removal of a tumor from her face two years ago. On Friday, she shared a bunch of photos on Snapchat, that documented the whole process, as reported by E! News. Posting the before and after clicks, Kardashian labeled, 'indent before injections,' and 'Indent after one round of injections.' She added, “You can see the difference between the before and after.”

Khloé Kardashian shares before-and-after pics of facial injections after removing tumor from cheek pic.twitter.com/kFuAfOaFtt — Bored Panda (@boredpanda) October 15, 2024

“As a result of the surgery, and the tumor my incredible doctor removed, I ended up with an indentation in the side of my face,” Kardashian stated. “I waited 9 months after surgery to get the indentation filled,” she disclosed, explaining why she had to wait nearly a year. “We had to make sure medically everything was safe, and my doctor gave me the go-ahead.” In 2022, Kardashian explained that she initially mistook the tumor for a pimple, as reported by HuffPost. "After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging,” she shared.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin

Her dermatologists advised her to undergo 'an immediate operation' for removal. They alleged opined that it was 'incredibly rare' for someone her age. Given that she had melanoma before, the mother of two closely monitored the situation. "At 19 years old, I had melanoma on my back, and I had surgery to remove that as well, so I am pre-composed to melanomas. Even those who are not, we should be checking all the time," she said at the time.

Kardashian also explained that she was sharing her experience to remind everyone to get checked regularly. “I was lucky and all I have is a scar to tell a story with,” she shared. Kardashian documented the process during the third season of The Kardashians, mentioning that the doctor had to remove a larger section than initially planned. Hence, she urged fans on social media to be 'consistent' with their skin cancer checkups. "I never imagined that this tiny spec would turn into skin cancer,” she wrote on Instagram in 2023. “And I can't fathom what could have possibly happened had I not gone to the doctor to get it looked at.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum previously opened up about her cheek tumor after a follower asked about her facial bandage in February 2023. When the follower commented, “What the heck is on your cheek,” she responded, “A bandage. I had a tumor removed from my face but I’m totally ok. Thank you for asking.” In October 2022, Kardashian also urged her followers to get screened for cancerous moles. “I am [predisposed] to melanomas…I am someone who wears sunscreen every day religiously, so no one is exempt from these things,” she wrote at the time.