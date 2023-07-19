Khloé Kardashian Shows off Son Tatum's Crawling Skills Ahead of His 1st Birthday in Rare Video

The Kardashians fans will struggle to follow Baby Tatum as he learns how to crawl super fast!

Khloé Kardashian posted a sweet video of her 11-month-old son, Tatum Robert Thompson crawling at home on July 17 in a special update on the boy. On her Instagram Story, Khloé recorded Tatum racing around on the floor while flaunting his terracotta-colored outfit and curly hair. Khloé gushed over his tiny Nike footwear in another image and wrote, "These shoes" with heart-eye emojis.

Also Read: Blac Chyna Reveals That She Shares ‘No Bad Blood’ With Khloé Kardashian Over Her Recent ‘Third Parent’ Comment

Baby Tatum 💗 pic.twitter.com/maCE61d9Jn — Khloé Kardashian Portal (@khloekportal) July 17, 2023

Khloé welcomed the little boy via surrogacy with her ex-partner, Tristan Thompson. In season three of The Kardashians, she said that it had been a different experience than raising her 5-year-old daughter, True Thompson. "When you compare it, between True and him, it's a very different experience. Like, the connection," Khloé said in the June 8 episode.

She explained, "Like with True, it took me a couple of days to be like, 'OK, this is my daughter,' and I was super into it—but just days... But with him, it's taken me, like, months. I love him and I love kids, but I definitely still don't have that complete bond. But you know, so many say it takes time."

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Reunite With Ex-BFF Jordan Woods for Dinner 4 Years After Tristan Thompson Cheating Drama

According to E! News, Khloé has put an end to the possibility of a romantic relationship with the boy's father, following Tristan's paternity lawsuit in 2021. However, she is still co-parenting for the benefit of their children and her own wellness. On the July 13 episode, she said, "I forgive Tristan for me because I've got to let that s--t go. I need to for myself. I can't move on with my life if I'm holding onto this bulls--t."

The Good American founder said that she's "totally fine" with the NBA star and doesn't have the "energy" for any drama.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian And Khloe Kardashian Condemn Kanye West's 'Gravely Irresponsible' Antisemitic Remarks

The businesswoman has kept her son's life largely private. As per E! News. Khloé even kept their son's name a secret until the season three premiere of The Kardashians in May. She then revealed that she and Tristan had decided to name him Tatum. She added at the time, "Naming a human is really hard."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Just in time for Tatum's first birthday later this month, Khloé, 39, has begun to provide more peeks into her life as a parent of two after keeping her son's name and pictures private for a while. The 11-month-old baby was shown in a stroller carried by his father at a family gathering in a teaser featured at the close of the Hulu series' July 13 episode. "Isn't God funny?" Kim Kardashian remarked to Khloé just before Tristan and Tatum entered the room. "You were so ready to have your year of being free."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Khloé couldn't help but swoon over Tatum and poke his cheeks as the father-son duo arrived. Tristan and Tatum then sat down next to the reality TV star, who began combing her baby boy's hair with her fingers. "Thank you so much for me and my family. I don't know what I'd do without you guys," Tristan told Kim and Kris Jenner.

References:

https://www.eonline.com/news/1380475/khloe-kardashian-films-baby-boy-tatums-milestone-ahead-of-first-birthday

https://www.eonline.com/news/1380297/khloe-kardashian-gives-rare-look-at-baby-boy-tatums-face

More from Inquisitr

Khloé Kardashian Is All Love for Blac Chyna as a Mother of Two Kids: "She's Doing Her Best"

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Finally Reveal Baby Tatum's Face on ‘The Kardashians'