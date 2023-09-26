Khloe Kardashian Recreates Britney Spears’ Viral and Iconic 2003 Pepsi Interview Moment

Kardashian fans and Britney fans are all having a field day. Khloé Kardashian recently re-enacted an iconic and viral Britney Spears moment!

In a brand-new video, the reality star uploaded on TikTok on Friday, she acted out Britney Spears' fan-favorite Pepsi moment from the singer's 2003 CNN interview while wearing a pink tank top and blonde bob wig, per PEOPLE. Spears, 41, who appeared in a Pepsi commercial back in 2001, was questioned by Tucker Carlson during the interview in 2003 about her soda usage. Beginning with a voiceover from 54-year-old Carlson, who at the time had questioned Spears, “Candidly, just between you and me, how much Pepsi do you drink on an average day?”

Kardashian was joined in the footage by hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons and make-up artist Ash K. Holm. The Kardashians star then sat down and played with her hair and pretended to chew gum just as Spears did in the interview. The 34-year-old then lip-synced Spears’ response, “I really do like Pepsi!”

In a playful exchange, the voiceover of Carlson expressed surprise with a simple “Really?” Kardashian, emulating the iconic Britney Spears, playfully responded, “I really do.” The conversation then continued as Carlson’s voiceover inquired about Kardashian’s preferred type of Pepsi. Staying true to the retro clip, Kardashian lip-synced Spears’ response, declaring, “My favorite kind of Pepsi? Pepsi’s Pepsi.”

Carlson’s voiceover, inquiring further, questioned if Kardashian indulged in Diet Pepsi, to which she replied in sync with Spears from the 2003 clip, “No, just, reg, just reg— regular Pepsi.”

The interview went viral multiple times, notably in 2021, the year the singer's conservatorship was ended after 13 years and after a New York Times documentary addressed both the campaign to "Free Britney" and the star's long-standing media criticism throughout her career, per E! News.

Kardashian's amusing video with this ode to Spears comes ten months after the Toxic singer graciously credited the reality star with inspiring her hairstyle. Spears said at the time that the youngest Kardashian sibling is "beautiful" while posting a snapshot of the reality star with long, curly blonde hair. "She's the reason I crimp my hair now," Spears said in the tweet. "How f'n hot is that."

In a candid moment, the pop icon acknowledged that she hadn't quite mastered a particular look, humorously remarking, "But I don't see how hers is more puffy!!! I'm working on it." In response, Kardashian graciously returned the compliment, describing the Grammy winner as "sweet."

The 39-year-old model wrote in a tweet, "You are so sweet!!! I wish I could say I did this myself but I Did not Ha. I believe it was done with a curling iron, then we combed it out, sort of backcombed it for volume, and used texturing spray," Kardashian shared. "Sounds like a lot lol," she concluded, ending with complimenting the Criminal singer, calling her beautiful.

