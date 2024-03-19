Khloé Kardashian Pleads Brother Rob to ‘Let Go of Pressure’ and ‘Be Better’ in a Birthday Post

On March 17, St Patrick's Day, former reality star Rob Kardashian turned 37, and sister Khloé Kardashian, who shares a special bond with Rob, posted old pictures of herself and her brother on Instagram. Khloé's children, Tatum Thompson, 19 months, and True Thompson, 5, also gave their uncle a heartfelt and musical birthday tribute.

The first photo in the carousel had Khloé grinning at the camera with her arms around Rob's neck. Khloé also uploaded a picture of the two in their jammies when they were little. Khloé wrote in the caption, "Robert I couldn’t be prouder or more honored to say I am your sister. I couldn’t be prouder to be living life with you. I couldn’t be luckier that I get to call you whenever I want about absolutely nothing. And the coolest part is, you actually answer the phone for me ha! I thank God every day for our relationship and the relationship that our children get to have. God always had a plan!!"

She also posted an Instagram video of her daughter singing Happy Birthday to her 'Uncle Bob,' standing next to her brother with the family's cat, Grey Kitty. In the clip, Khloé is also seen applauding Tatum as he claps and utters his uncle's name. The caption further read, "I couldn’t be more blessed or excited that I have an entire lifetime with you! Genuinely you are one of the most loving, hysterical, gentle and majestic human beings I’ve ever known. Being your sister is an absolute privilege. Happy birthday, king."

Khloé further described Rob as 'loving, compassionate, caring, intelligent [and] respectful,' and urged him to 'thrive at your own pace' and 'let go of the pressure' of his past. Khloé ended the tribute by referring to Rob as her 'bestie for the restie' and by asking Rob to ‘open the gates and seize the day.’ In contrast to the rest of his family, who frequent red carpets, Rob has avoided the spotlight and led a secluded life owing to his insecurities about his weight. The former reality star's struggle with his physical and mental health was extensively documented on the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Besides Khloé, Kris Jenner also penned an emotional message for Rob. She shared a picture with her son on social media and wrote, "Happy birthday to my wonderful, amazing son Rob!!! You are the most incredible son a mother could ever ask for and one of the most loving, generous, kind, caring men I’ve ever known. You will never know how much of my heart you hold. You are not only an amazing son but the world’s best daddy to Dream, and she loves you so much!!!!" In addition, sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian also shared some old photos of themselves with Rob as part of their birthday wishes.