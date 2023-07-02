Barely Recognizable Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Her 'Real Hair' in New Selfie With Daughter True

Managing a long mane during summer is tough. It appears that Khloé Kardashian found a way out to maintain her gorgeous looks amid the sweat and heat of summer. The Kardashian sibling ditched the family's "traditional" long and straight tresses and flaunted her "real" ultra-short hair. The reality TV star looked barely recognizable in a throwback selfie that she posted on Instagram.

The glamorous Kardashian clicked a selfie with her daughter True Thompson and flaunted her "real" hair without extensions. Although it was a throwback picture, her look was far different than what fans identify with the Hulu star.

The 38-year-old often promotes her Good American apparel brand with her toned tummy and perfect curves. Her long blonde tresses complement her fashionable clothing which include tiny crop tops and body-hugging attires. However, in the mirror selfie that she shared, Kardashian looked very unlike what fans are used to.

The photo was a throwback to November 2020, where she is seen sitting on the floor with a pout on her face. Beside her, Kardashian's daughter True is seen smiling wide and flaunting her cute missing teeth. The mother-of-two had her hair in shades of blonde that curled stylishly to complement her face. Her locks barely reached her shoulders.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star donned a sweatsuit in a light-gray shade, and her daughter was dressed in white nightwear. The mother-daughter duo confidently posed for the adorable mirror selfie.

Khloé Kardashian's long platinum blonde hair is a signature look she frequently flaunts in her appearances. The Good American founder is also known for a stylish choices in clothing. On June 25, Kardashian donned a bold blue all-denim look and posted images on her Instagram account. The entrepreneur was exhibited one of the outfits from her brand. She wore monochrome skin-tight ripped jeans, a jean crop top, and jean boots, and finished her look in blue sunglasses.

The cool theme looked fabulous, and her six-pack abs accentuated her overall look while she confidently posed for the camera. In one of the pictures in the carousel, Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner joined her daughter in a bold pink pantsuit. Khloé Kardashian captioned the post, "The bosses."

The Hulu star was celebrating the opening of her brand, Good American's first flagship store in Santa Monica, California. The images belonged to the media event of the store. According to The U.S. Sun, Kardashian partnered with Emma Grede, and the women bosses founded the fashion company in 2016. Their brand's latest release is dedicated to the swimmers and is a collection of new bathing suits. Work aside, Kardashian also grabbed headlines recently for losing weight and looking weak. But her fans have also noticed a good change in her and complimented her for looking "healthier."

After the release of a new episode of The Kardashians, fans have been speculating whether Kardashian has got a Brazilian butt lift. The specific scene that sparked the rumors depicted her showing-off her fit figure during an exercise session with her personal trainer.

The Hulu star appeared curvier in her body-hugging leggings while she and Kris Jenner did several exercises in the gym. The seeming change in weight coupled has sparked rumors of plastic surgery all across social media.

