Khloé Kardashian, the popular member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, has once again portrayed her strong and pure bond with her family in a heartwarming way. The KUWTK fame recently demonstrated a sentimental necklace engraved with the names of her two children, True and Tatum, as well as her niece, Dream. This graceful and elegant accessory served as a reminder of the significance of family bonds and the love she shared with her close ones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian Shares Cryptic Quotes Amid Backlash for Silence on Kourtney’s Health Scare

Recently, in an Instagram story shared with her fans, Khloé proudly flaunted her new necklace while promoting her partnership with Fabletics, an athletic wear company. The necklace, embellished with three silver nameplates adjoined by a string of glittering diamonds, featured her 5-year-old daughter True’s name in the middle, surrounded by the names of her 1-year-old son Tatum and niece Dream. This gesture not only displayed her love for her children but also highlighted her special bond with her niece, Dream, who is the daughter of her brother, Rob Kardashian, and his ex-partner, Blac Chyna. Khloé has always shared about the deep connection she shares with Dream, referring to herself as a "third parent" to the 6-year-old.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Dave Kotinsky

However, this sentiment ignited some controversy when it was mentioned during an episode of the popular Hulu series about the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Khloé expressed that Dream needed "great maternal influence," whether from herself, her own mom, Blac, or any other maternal figure. She even fondly referred to Dream as "one of her babies." This statement ignited a bunch of reactions from audiences, with some decoding it as a subtle critique of Chyna’s parenting abilities. Khloé faced backlash on social media, prompting her to clarify her intentions in an Instagram story. She asserted, "I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express. She further continued, "Dream and I are particularly close. My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I am with my brother all the time."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Kardashian, dream daddy (@robkardashianofficial)

Also Read: Check Out This Exclusive List of Khloe Kardashian's Ex-Boyfriends Graded by Their Net Worth

As per Page Six, she stressed the fact that she considers all her nieces and nephews her own. She exclaimed that it takes a village to raise a child and that she loves Dream "beyond measure" because she is "best friends" with her daughter, True. Additionally, Khloé cleared rumors of ongoing feuds between the Kardashian-Jenner clan and Blac Chyna. She claimed that Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, is doing her best as a parent and in life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob and blac TV show. (@robandblac)

Also Read: When Khloé Kardashian Broke Down on Brother Rob’s Refusal to Get Professional Help for Addiction

Chyna also resonated with similar emotions, "Everything is good on both ends, we are all family at the end of the day, Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it’s all love and positivity." She urged fans to "move forward" from the situation. She further asserted, "Time heals everything, people change and situations change." She further added, "As long as my kids are good and happy on both sides, that’s all I care about as a parent."

More from Inquisitr

Fans Upset With Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Insensitive’ Post Amid Sister Kourtney’s Fetal Health Scare

Khloe Kardashian & Daughter True Thompson Cooked This Yummy Dish While on a Family Trip to Italy