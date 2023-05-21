Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Her Lush Floral Garden at $17M Calabasas Mansion on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian gave fans a sneak peek at her abundant floral garden in her lavish $17 million mansion located in the sunny state of California in Calabasas, earlier on her Instagram, reported The U.S. Sun.

The Kardashians sensation recently posted a few snaps on her Stories flaunting her serene garden located in the premise of her residence. The Story featured sublime lilacs in hues of purple standing tall amid a bush of white roses that lay in contrast with the vibrant shades of pink and blue, which amplified the beauty of the vibrant garden. Reports suggest that the 38-year-old reportedly spent ample time in meticulously planning this garden prior to its construction and looked for the best ways to enhance and maintain its aesthetic value.

Image Source: Instagram | @khloekardashian

The entrepreneur had made a "house tour" video on Architecture Digest, which also featured sister Kourtney Kardashian and her musician husband Travis Barker in their Calabasas Mansion shown in all its glory, back in 2017. The luxury mansion is a culmination of panache, abstract art, modernity and serenity all under one roof. There is no lack of luxe items in the abode and includes a pool which, as Barker mentions in the video, hasn't been renovated since he purchased the stunning property. The home is surrounded by stunning scenery and is the perfect location for parties, winding down and simply thriving. It also has a private home theater, a jacuzzi, and more that make it worth every single penny.

In addition to her passion for greenery and its maintenance, Khloé even recently promoted a vegan cleaning line, GetSafely. She posted a carousel of pictures in honor of its promotion while looking absolutely stunning in all the promo pictures. Khloé donned a black ensemble consisting of a stunning black corset, a black robe with white borders and matching flare pants. The beauty mogul kept her hair flowing with the breeze and accessorized her neck with a simple authentic diamond necklace that elevated her elegance. Khloé kept her makeup minimal with iconic nude lips and catchy eye makeup. The post even earned praise and affection from her beloved mother and reality TV icon Kris Jenner who commented "Loveeeee you my bunny!" followed by a series of green hearts.

Before promoting the said brand, Khloé posted another possible teaser for the stunning promo on Instagram in which she looked absolutely hot in a white bikini top with black piping. The mother of two captioned her post with"'Something is brewing" as she flaunted her lovely beachy waves hair.

The influencer was recently involved in a feud with her sister Kim Kardashian, however, she posted a sweet picture of Kim, Kylie and herself all in one cute and nostalgic frame. The three of them were snuggled up against each other and appeared quite comfortable in their respective black attires. She captioned the post with 'If only you knew what we were doing when we took this lol I miss my babies' to which Kim responded with 'Wait what we're doing? Text me'.