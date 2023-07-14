Khloe Kardashian Says She's 'More Than an Aunt' to Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's Daughter Dream

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Khloé Kardashian recently made headlines for her sweet gesture towards Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter Dream Kardashian as she is seen managing her birthday celebrations. She said that she likes being a mom to everyone and she loves Dream and is almost like "a third parent" to her.

Khloé seemed delighted to plan Dream's butterfly-themed birthday celebration, which will include a multi-tiered cake and pink and purple balloon arches, per E! News. Scott Disick said to Khloe, "It's amazing," applauding her for managing to host the lavish party despite "everything [she's] got going on." He continued, "I just can't believe that you're basically somewhat of a co-parent to Dream." Khloe chuckled as she continued, "Just a third parent."

She is the mother of 5-year-old True and 11-month-old Tatum, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. "The third wheel—like most things in life." Disick, believing Khloe should accept more of the credit, said, "You act as the vehicle's steering wheel. You're not the third wheel. You're like the wheel that makes the cart move."

Khloe said in a confessional on the forthcoming episode of The Kardashians, "Dream is like one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them." "I absolutely love being a mom to people," she said, adding, "I love mothering people." She continued, "It's so in my blood just to be a mom. I wouldn't have it any other way."

Dream is regularly spotted on her Instagram feed, where she posts pictures of their lavish sleepovers, trips, and parties in addition to organizing her birthday. At every family gathering, she stands by Khloe's side alongside her cousin True Thompson, who she considers to be a sibling, reports Hola! In a video Khloe posted last week, she, True, and Dream introduced themselves as the "fancy girls." They also showed off all their singing abilities.

True and Dream are great friends who adore each other, which is the major reason Khloé spends so much time with them, a source told People in March. “True and Dream are best friends and love being together and that’s the main reason why Khloé‘s with them so much. Aunt Khloé loves to be good to Dream and is always happy to take her. They’re very close.”

Dream was born to Rob, 36, and Chyna, 35, in November 2016. E! News reported three months later that the couple had split up and stopped living together. Chyna filed a defamation lawsuit against Khloé, Rob, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kim Kardashian in 2017, asking for approximately $140 million in total damages. She lost the case the following year. In the episode that aired on Hulu on Thursday, Khloé updated viewers on their situation following the 2022 court case, per Page Six.

“I do not have a relationship with Dream’s mom,” the Good American founder said. “It is hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars.”

