When Khloé Kardashian Called Corey Gamble 'Secretive' and Had to Face Kris Jenner's Wrath

Things got messy on Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2019 for Khloé Kardashian when she voiced her concerns about Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble. However, it wasn't just her— the whole family was worried because Gamble was so 'secretive.' Things went from bad to worse when Kanye West texted Gamble. Kim Kardashian revealed, "Kanye was like, 'I think it's weird, like, we've never met his family.'" Kim thought the text was rude but admitted that everyone in the family had felt similarly about the situation.

Kim was supportive of him and claimed this was the reason why her conversations with Gamble were more 'guarded.' In a candid confessional, Khloé elaborated, "And I agree with that statement from West. We've never ...We don't know anything about Corey like that." She added, "Kanye's delivery wasn't great, but the essence of what he said is true. Corey does tend to be pretty secretive, so me and all of the kids, we just, we've been more on guard with Corey. After my mom got her divorce, I was like, 'Okay, this probably isn't going to last,' I just didn’t feel the need to get that connected or attached. Then when I saw time progressing and the relationship was still there, we tried to get to know him, but he has not been receptive in this whole thing."

The tension escalated when Khloé and her best friend Malika visited Jenner's vacation home. Gamble also greeted them, which surprised them as they weren't expecting him to be there. They had an awkward drink at the table when Jenner suggested Khloé and Malika watch a documentary on Bill Clinton's romance with Monica Lewinsky. In the context of the documentary, Gamble stated, "When you talk about people's s***, even though it sounds entertaining, that's not cool. A person like me gets criticized for not talking about other people when it's not my place to talk about it." Khloé then asked Malika to join her in their bedroom and bolted from the table. "Get me out of here," she muttered, walking away.

Jenner, upset by her daughter's behavior, confronted Khloé. Later in the confessional, she stated, "It’s really important for Khloé to understand that she really needs to get on my bandwagon because Corey is a part of the family, he isn’t going anywhere and she needs to be nice. Corey is really taking care of me like no one ever has my entire life." Khloé later apologized and stated, "I'll do whatever it takes to move forward and build a better relationship."

The scenario took an unforeseen turn when Khloé and Malika learned that Gamble had been spotted entering a hotel room with an unnamed redhead. Keen to find out the truth, they quickly confronted him in the hotel. However, what they discovered was both unpleasant and a relief. The mysterious woman was none other than Jenner herself, dressed in a red wig and lingerie. "What are you wearing? I actually am so grossed out. I don’t want to know what you’re doing. Ew!" Khloé remarked, as per People.

