Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner Slam Caitlyn Jenner's Documentary Saying, It 'Hurts' the Family

Tensions are flaring once again between Caitlyn Jenner and the Kardashian family over a new documentary series that provides Caitlyn's perspective on the famous clan. The three-part documentary House of Kardashian aired on Peacock in October 2023 but did not involve any current Kardashian-Jenner members - except for Caitlyn's own insights.

On the season 5 premiere of their Hulu show The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian expressed being "hurt" by Caitlyn's involvement in the documentary series.

"There's this new documentary about our family and apparently whoever has been calling people that have either once been in our lives or are in our lives to do the documentary and no one really has agreed to do it, except for Caitlyn," Khloe explained.

She finds it strange that her former stepparent would agree to a project potentially critical of the family. "I just know she wouldn't like that about her. This was my dad for 24 years. It hurts me too." Khloe fondly recalled spending quality time with Caitlyn (formerly Bruce Jenner) when she was younger. "Bruce and I...I used to lay in bed with him and watch Unsolved Mysteries all the time," as per The Mirror.

Her mother Kris Jenner also reacted strongly to a teaser clip showing Caitlyn saying Kris had always wanted "to be more than just a housewife." An incredulous Kris exclaimed, "Shoot me, I wanted to be more than just a housewife. Okay, kill me."

While Khloe and Kris took issue with Caitlyn's perceived disparaging comments in the documentary, Kim Kardashian seemed unfazed. "I had such a great stepdad who raised me, so none of those things that are said, even if twisted or whatever, are gonna make me think differently of the life I've had," Kim stated, as per The Daily Mail.

The documentary allegedly portrays Kim as having "calculated" her way to fame to help make the Kardashians a famous family. This is not the first time Caitlyn has caused friction with her former spouse and stepchildren.

Her 2017 memoir, The Secrets of My Life contained candid details about her marriage to Kris and gender identity that the Kardashians disputed. "I told her I dressed as a woman, and she knew I did, because I did it several times in front of her after we were married," Caitlyn wrote, contradicting Kris' claim she was surprised by the transition.

Addressing the House of Kardashian, Caitlyn said, "I was happy to participate in the interview process to share my side which points to the strength, influence, and prowess my family has in captivating the world's attention and keeping it over the years. I am incredibly proud of all my children and stepchildren."

However, her involvement clearly struck a nerve with Kris and Khloe, who felt the documentary aimed to tarnish the family's reputation unfairly from Caitlyn's perspective.