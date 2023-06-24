Trolls Call Melissa Gorga 'Most Boring Housewife' as She Denies Rumors of Her Own 'RHONJ' Spin-Off

Melissa Gorga is setting the record straight. Clarifying the facts, Gorga refuted speculations about her desire for a personal spin-off of Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The star of RHONJ dismissed a report suggesting her interest in departing from the main cast by taking to Instagram on Thursday. According to Page Six, Reality Blurb recently shared a post speculating that Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga wanted their own spin-offs amidst their feud on RHONJ. The report in question asked fans which spin-off they would prefer to watch—Gorga's or Giudice's.

Gorga took to Instagram to respond and clarify her stance. “I actually don’t want a spinoff, I like where I am,” Melissa commented on the post addressing the rumors.

Page Six quotes sources from OK! Magazine who recently claimed that Gorga, 44, and her estranged sister-in-law, Giudice, 51, were actively pursuing their individual shows outside the well-known reality series. A source stated about Gorga, “She’s not having fun anymore [on RHONJ] She’s given it her all for years and feels she can do it by herself with her family and break out on her own." However, in an episode of her podcast, On Display With Melissa Gorga, which aired in May, Gorga expressed: "I have no intentions on leaving. I never run away when the going gets tough, that’s not my personality. Our family has been through ups and downs for so many years on this show. I have never left before and I have no intentions on leaving now.”

An additional source said that Giudice has long believed that she should have her own spinoff, expressing particular interest in showcasing her new marriage to Luis "Louie" Ruelas. However, an insider closely associated with the cookbook author exclusively informed Page Six, "That conversation has never taken place.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Loccisano

While Gorga denied being interested in having her own spin-off, Bravo followers trolled the celebrity and many had negative reactions to the news of the possibility. One commented, "Melissa you can’t carry a show baby." Another user joked, "That’s bc no one would watch Melissa and Joe move houses every 14 business days." A third person noted, "it the self-awareness of not having a story to tell is very telling." Yet another follower said, "Lol Melissa could never carry a spin-off."

Comparing Gorga to her sister-in-law on the show, one wrote, "Melissa couldn't carry a spin off... most boring housewife. The only reason she's still on the show is because her husband is a fan favorite and Bravo know he wouldn't do the show without her. Teresa doesn't need a spin-off... NJ is her show!" Another joked, "We don't even know the name of Melissa's dog. The thought of her carrying a spin-off is hysterical lol." Another user noted, "Melissa has no content interesting enough to warrant her own show. Her entire presence on RHONJ is just because of Teresa existing in the first place."

