Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian Recalled Diddy’s 'Epic' Parties in Resurfaced Video: "No Matter What..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have openly discussed their experiences attending parties hosted by Sean "P Diddy" Combs, and these revelations have sparked fresh interest in light of the music mogul's recent legal woes. In a 2016 episode of Kocktails with Khloé, the sisters sat down with Diddy. Khloé began the conversation by acknowledging Diddy's reputation. "Well, I know you're known for the parties. When you think of a party or a good time, you think of Puff." Kourtney joined in and stated, "Yes, I forgot about that. That was an epic night too."

(February 3, 2016) Kylie Jenner with Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Diddy on "Kocktails with Khloe" via instagram pic.twitter.com/R61C5sk9MR — Kylie Jenner (@throwbackylie) June 23, 2017

When pressed for details, Kourtney explained, "That night was fun 'cause all the girls ditched me, so it was like me and the boys. Like it was me, Kanye [West], Corey [Gamble], T [Tyga] and we were all just like hanging out and it was fun." Khloé went on to praise Diddy's energy and charisma. "I don't know how you have all the energy, but that's who you are and I think that's why people are so drawn to you because you're so eclectic," she gushed. "I mean, no matter what, no matter how much you work, you don't sleep, you don't do anything, but that's you, that's what embodies you," as per The Mirror.

An earlier clip from a 2014 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians has also resurfaced after Diddy's arrest. That video sheds a different light on these parties as Khloé made more explicit revelations. "I got on a plane at 5.30 am. Well, this party... I think half the people there were butt-naked. You would have loved it," she remarked.

These statements hit differently now in light of all the legal charges Diddy is now wrapped in. Some major accusations include a racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking using force, trickery, or blackmail. There’s also talk about transporting for prostitution. The rapper has denied the same and pled not guilty, as per ABC News.

Khloe Kardashian seen with Sean Combs. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez)

Prosecutors painted a horrific picture of Diddy's infamous parties. According to the indictment, these events included flying in sex workers for days-long sessions. According to legal filings, participants were coerced into nonconsensual actions using money and fear. The raids on Diddy's houses in Los Angeles and Miami Beach brought up items such as 1,000 bottles of lubricant and baby oil that authorities say were used at these parties. The indictment also claims that Diddy recorded sexual conduct on these occasions without permission and may have used the recordings as leverage to maintain participants' silence and ongoing participation.

Teny Geragos, Diddy's attorney, has addressed the allegations of 'freak-off' parties. "A lifestyle and being present in activities doesn't mean he committed a crime," Geragos said on NewsNation's Cuomo. "Those activities and the lifestyle are not criminal. What was notable today, what my partner Mark [Agnifilo] said in court, is that they never once said that these women didn't consent to what happened, not once."

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)

This article originally appeared 1 month ago.