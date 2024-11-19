Kevin Hart Gives Chelsea Handler a New Nickname After Being Horrified By Her Hygiene: “You Only Wash...”

Kevin Hart recently appeared on Chelsea Handler’s podcast, Dear Chelsea, where the two comedians answered many fan-submitted questions. During a heated but humorous discussion about hygiene, Hart was so taken aback by Handler’s unconventional shower habits that he humorously dubbed her 'hot spot' Chelsea, according to HuffPost.

Kicking off a new season of Dear Chelsea with my good friend @KevinHart4real. The new episode is out now: https://t.co/XGHV9cWDSO pic.twitter.com/NvT3Mw50iJ — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 7, 2024

The conversation began when the two discussed a listener’s query about washing a dog in the only bathtub in their home. Hart joked, “I’m gonna guess that these people are White? ...I’m willing to bet the farm on this one.” Handler responded by sharing that some of her Black friends had commented on her looking like “one of those girls that sleep in bed with [her] dogs” and criticized her for not washing her legs. Handler defended her practice and argued, “Why do my legs need to be washed? They’re f—ing covered all day.”

Kevin Hart reacts to a couple who showers their dog in the same bathtub they use and says Black people don't allow their dogs to sleep in their bed.



(🎥 Dear Chelsea/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/V9BN3mRSXw — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) November 10, 2024

She further explained, “When I take a shower, all the soap from my shower comes down.” Hart reacted with disbelief, exclaiming, “That’s so bad! You f—ing wash your legs!” Handler retorted, “No, I don’t think so,” prompting Hart to insist, “It’s your body. You wash your body, Chelsea...your entire body. You don’t pick and choose.” Handler admitted she only washes what she calls her 'hot spots'— her armpits, groin, buttocks, and head. “I get those going…and then everything is fine after that,” she said. The revelation left Hart dumbfounded. “What do you mean, everything is fine? You can’t just not wash parts of your body,” he said.

The discussion escalated when Handler disclosed she also doesn’t use a washcloth or loofah, opting instead to clean herself with her hands. Hart, visibly shocked, asked how she could properly scrub her body without a tool. Switching back to the topic of sleeping with dogs, Handler dismissed the concern, questioning why it should matter. Hart responded with disbelief yet again, emphasizing that dogs spend their days outside running around and playing in the backyard, as reported by Rolling Out.

Handler then took the conversation in an unexpected direction, asking Hart, “You’ve never pissed the bed and slept in it?” Hart admitted he had but would immediately get up to change bedding. Handler, in response, shared a vivid anecdote from her 20s about intentionally urinating in bed to avoid multiple trips to the bathroom during a stay in a Las Vegas hotel. She confessed, “I was so sick of getting up to pee that I just said, ‘I’m just gonna pee right here, and I’m gonna move over onto the other side of the bed.’”

Chelsea Handler and Kevin Hart speak onstage at the 'Netflix Is A Joke' screening at Raleigh Studios. (Image Source: Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

At this point, Hart addressed the podcast’s listeners, pointing out that they were seeking advice from someone who believed she could pee on one side of the bed and roll over without a second thought. Subsequently, he gave Handler the nickname 'Hot Spot Chelsea,' laughing hysterically as he explained, "...because you only wash your ass."