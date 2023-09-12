In the midst of a contentious child support hearing that unfolded on August 31 and September 1, it has been revealed that Christine Baumgartner, the former wife of actor Kevin Costner, has moved into a luxurious new rental home that has a rent of $40,000 per month. Kevin had previously claimed that his now estranged wife was "refusing" to vacate his Santa Barbara property. The couple had a prenuptial agreement that required her to depart within 30 days of filing for divorce.

Christine, aged 49, has found solace in her new one-acre rental property, which is located just minutes from the beach. The new rental residence has a lavish guest house, a pool house, and a jacuzzi with two fire pits in the interior. Besides that, the residence also has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and hardwood floors, with antique furniture, per the reports of PEOPLE.

The property further offers recreational amenities, including a bocce ball court and an outdoor kitchen equipped with a barbecue. To ensure privacy, the yard is enveloped in lush greenery.

During the hearing, Kevin, 68, disclosed that he would not personally reside in the rental property, as he "prefers to be on the ocean." However, he did express interest in incorporating certain features from Christine's new abode into his own Santa Barbara compound.

He remarked, "I believe they are comparable. I don’t believe they are equal," emphasizing the sentimental value of the family home where they raised their three children, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

Kevin and Christine, who were married for 18 years, officially separated in April, citing "irreconcilable differences." Their subsequent legal battle focused on the living arrangements and child support, with Christine originally requesting $248,000 per month. Following deliberation, it was decided that Kevin would provide monthly child support payments of $63,209.

The Santa Barbara compound at the center of the dispute consists of three homes and two extensive lots, where the couple resided with their children for 17 years before their separation.

Kevin, the Emmy Award-winning actor, is no stranger to real estate investments, owning another Santa Barbara property he briefly listed for $60 million in 2017, as well as a 160-acre vacation property in Aspen, Colorado. The latter boasts a 12-bedroom house accommodating up to 27 guests and has been rented for a staggering $50,000 per night for a minimum of seven nights.

The legal battle between the ex-spouses and Christine settling into her new rental home showcases the intricacies of celebrity separations. Splits in Hollywood are always under scrutiny by the media and paps make it an overwhelming process for both the parties. Therefore, watching the former Costner couple part their ways amicably is a fresh sight as they move on in their lives.

