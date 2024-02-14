Kevin Costner Thinks Ex Christine Baumgartner's Relationship With Former Friend is ‘Hilarious’

Kevin Costner had a hunch that his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, was getting romantically involved with their neighbor, Josh Connor, as detailed in an OK! Magazine report. Interestingly, it appears that Costner couldn't care less about his ex-wife dating his former friend. According to an insider, the Yellowstone actor finds his ex-wife's blossoming relationship with their former neighbor and buddy as 'hilarious,' particularly considering it has unfolded within a year of the couple's divorce.

The source claimed, "Kevin finds the whole thing hilarious. Kevin just hopes Josh has deep pockets because Christine has expensive taste!" They then continued, "Christine's training her new man to finance her lavish lifestyle. He's paying for everything, dinners out, vacations, gifts."

"People are shaking their heads, saying, ‘Poor guy,’ but Josh is totally smitten. Kevin feels like she’s his problem now!” the source added. Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that Costner had strong suspicions about Baumgartner and Connor's relationship, even going as far as to allegedly say their bond was a 'real elephant in the room.'

The insider also mentioned that their relationship took a romantic turn quite recently, particularly considering that Costner appears to have moved on as well. According to Marca, the source also mentioned, "Christine doesn't think Kevin has anything to complain about. Josh has been Christine's rock throughout the divorce ordeal. If Kevin has a problem with that, that's on him." The source further added, "Josh was initially just a friend. He is a divorced dad and understands what she’s been going through. They both love the ocean and beach life. It’s something that makes Christine happy."

Baumgartner and Connor fueled speculation of a romance when they vacationed together in Hawaii amidst her divorce proceedings. However, Baumgartner and her lawyer refuted in court that she was romantically involved with Connor, countering Costner's claim that her new boyfriend had given her $20,000 in cash, as reported by Page Six. An insider clarified at the time that they had been close friends for years.

Meanwhile, in the early part of last spring, Costner confirmed through his representatives that his relationship with Baumgartner had concluded. They do have three children together named Cayden Wyatt, Hayes Logan, and Grace Avery. During their separation, they released a statement stating, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action. We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

In the ensuing months, a contentious legal dispute unfolded, marked by a bitter struggle over child support and assets. During that time, another source revealed, "He’s convinced she’s been trying to make him look bad all along. Without a doubt, Kevin felt Christine was attempting to take him to the cleaners. This divorce is one of the hardest things he’s ever been through."