Hollywood actor Kevin Costner and acclaimed singer Jewel have captured the attention of media and fans alike with their recent cozy escapade in the Caribbean. The two were photographed together in a series of intimate photos obtained by TMZ, reigniting rumors of a romance between the Yellowstone star and the Grammy-nominated artist.

The photos, taken during their visit to the British Virgin Islands last month, show Jewel speaking passionately into a microphone while Costner embraces her from behind, wearing a smile that suggests undeniable chemistry. The occasion was a tennis fundraiser for Jewel's Inspiring Children Foundation, an event that seemed to bring the duo together for more than just a charitable collaboration.

During their time in the Caribbean, there was an undeniable connection between Costner and Jewel, according to insiders who spoke with TMZ. According to a source, "There was definitely something going on...they were flirty. And when they were together, it was like they both just lit up." Another insider added, "You could tell they were trying to be discreet, but anybody who saw them could tell something was going on." TMZ's source also shared that Jewel has been 'picky about who to date' but feels Kevin 'fits the bill.'

The two reportedly left the British Virgin Islands together, fueling speculation about the nature of their relationship. However, neither Costner nor Jewel's representatives have responded to the rumors, leaving fans and media outlets in the dark.

Costner's recent divorce from his wife of 18 years, handbag designer Christine Baumgartner, adds an interesting layer to the story. The high-profile divorce was finalized in September, bringing an end to a nearly two-decade marriage. Meanwhile, Jewel, who previously married pro cowboy Ty Murray, divorced him in 2014.

In November, Jewel documented her tropical getaway with Costner on Instagram, expressing gratitude for his mentorship, per Marca. In a social media post, she wrote, "Every year, my foundation @inspiringchildren and I go to Necker Island to help host a tennis event...it's an incredible time and one I use to relax, rest and play with my son!" The post, along with the cozy photos, has only fueled speculation about their relationship.

While representatives remain tight-lipped, sources close to the duo claim that there is more to Costner and Jewel than friendship brewing. Their Caribbean rendezvous, which was filled with intimate moments and shared experiences, paints a picture of a potential romance that has fans waiting for an official statement.

Jewel's radiant appearance during the Caribbean trip was highlighted in a Daily Mail article published on December 8, 2023. The 49-year-old singer looked gorgeous in swimwear. Kase, Jewel's 12-year-old son, joined her on the beach, adding a family element to the tropical getaway.

