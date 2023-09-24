Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner have officially concluded their divorce proceedings after nearly two decades of marriage, marking the end of a tumultuous four-month legal war, according to several reports. Baumgartner, 49, initiated the divorce procedure in May, and now the duo has reached a settlement. However, certain terms of the agreement have not been revealed.

The two married in 2004 and share three children Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12. Costner also shares daughters Annie, 39, and Lily, 36, and son Joe, 35, with ex-wife Cindy Silva and son Liam, 27, with ex Bridget Rooney.

In response to Baumgartner’s divorce filing earlier this year, Costner released a statement through his representative expressing his regret over the situation, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action. We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

Reportedly Costner was deeply shaken by the separation and was proactively trying to retrieve their relationship. The separation seems to be a prominent challenge for him, especially as he struggled with the demands of his career and family.

According to the US magazine, Costner’s indulgence in the hit TV series Yellowstone was a point of dispute. The show’s filming schedule which required him to be away from his family for extended periods due to location shoots in Utah and Montana, was a major issue contributing to the strain in their relationship. "Christine wasn’t happy with Yellowstone‘s schedule delays because it caused him to miss so much time with his family," explained an insider. The source also revealed that Costner initially was uncertain about taking the show and only agreed to join after substantial discussions with his family.

Although Yellowstone brought him immense fame and recognition for his role as rancher John Dutton, it also became a problematic aspect amid his divorce proceedings. In June, Costner shared his worries regarding his ability to meet Baumgartner's substantial child support requests, especially after the show's conclusion.

Initially, Baumgartner had requested $248,000 per month in child support, but a temporary order set the monthly payments at $129,755. However, during a September 1 hearing, a judge adjusted the payments to $63,209 per month, per TMZ.

Kevin Costner and estranged wife Christine Baumgartner settle their divorce after court battle. pic.twitter.com/msoy18awZY — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) September 20, 2023

Addressing reporters outside the courthouse during the divorce proceedings, Costner described the situation as "a horrible place to be" but affirmed that he still held feelings of love for Baumgartner. He also emphasized that everyone involved wanted a swift resolution to the legal battle.

The divorce marked a significant turning point in Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's long and once seemingly stable marriage, leaving both parties to navigate a new chapter in their lives.

