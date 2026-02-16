Kendall Jenner’s Ex Shrugs Off Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Question — “I Didn’t Watch”

Some feuds remain long after the relationship ends. Kendall Jenner’s ex-boyfriend proved that he has the memory of an elephant when recently asked about Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker was asked a simple question about Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl 2026 halftime show. His answer was even simpler. He didn’t watch.

Speaking at a press conference that quickly made the rounds online, Booker said he was being “completely honest” when he told reporters he skipped the performance. The halftime show, one of the most watched music stages of the year, featured the Grammy-winning Puerto Rican star in a headline slot.

“I didn’t watch,” Booker said plainly, reported Page Six.

Devin Booker had a very interesting response on Bad Bunny’s halftime show: “I’m Mexican, I didn’t watch to be completely honest.” pic.twitter.com/7hFoBRcS8p — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) February 16, 2026

When a reporter framed the question “for the fans of Puerto Rico,” asking how it felt to be part of the milestone moment, Booker offered a correction. “I’m Mexican,” he replied.

That was it. No long explanation. No follow-up jab. Just a short answer that reopened a familiar pop culture footnote: both men share a high-profile ex, Kendall Jenner, who did in fact attend the Super Bowl halftime show.

Booker and Jenner began dating in 2020. The relationship ran on and off before ending in 2022. Jenner later dated Bad Bunny between 2023 and 2024, also on an on-and-off basis. The overlap has fueled online speculation for years, even when the parties involved have mostly kept quiet.

There was one exception.

In 2023, Bad Bunny appeared on Eladio Carrión’s track “Coco Chanel.” In a translated line widely circulated on social media, he rapped: “The Puerto Rico sun is hotter than the one in Phoenix.” Fans quickly read that as a nod to Booker’s NBA home with the Suns.

Kendall Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker, responds to Bad Bunny allegedly shading him on his latest collaboration: “He worried about another MAN again” pic.twitter.com/jTGJWc61uh — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 17, 2023

Booker responded at the time on Instagram, writing, “He’s worried about another man again.” Neither man has mentioned the other directly in interviews. Until now, the commentary has mostly lived in lyrics, captions and comment sections.

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has become one of the most streamed artists in the world. He has headlined global tours, won multiple Grammy Awards and made appearances in film and professional wrestling, including WWE events. His Super Bowl halftime show marked another high point in a career built on crossover appeal.

Booker, 29, remains one of the NBA’s top scorers and a central figure for the Suns franchise. He has been an All-Star multiple times and helped lead Phoenix to the NBA Finals in 2021. On the court, he rarely engages in theatrics. Off the court, he tends to keep interviews controlled and brief.

Which made the halftime answer land with a little more spark. There was no visible smirk. No drawn-out pause. Just a shrug in sentence form.

“I didn’t watch,” he said again when pressed.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker dating again two months after she split from Bad Bunny: report https://t.co/Pj8TZ5rvtz pic.twitter.com/tAmK2juf3Z — Page Six (@PageSix) February 23, 2024

In January, Booker and Jenner had already raised eyebrows with a flirty social media exchange tied to a Super Bowl commercial. That interaction fueled talk of a possible reconciliation, though neither confirmed anything publicly.

So when Booker skipped the halftime show — or at least said he did — it did not take long for timelines to connect dots. For now, the facts are limited. Bad Bunny performed, millions watched. But, Booker did not.

And in a news cycle that can turn a lyric into a headline, sometimes a three-word answer is enough to do the rest.