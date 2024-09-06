Kendall Jenner's Bold New Look in Calvin Klein Campaign Draws Comparison to Kris Jenner’s Iconic Style

Kendall Jenner recently shocked fans with a powerful new look. In Calvin Klein's new campaign, the 28-year-old model debuted a sleek, short black haircut with bangs, drawing immediate comparisons to mum Kris Jenner's well-known pixie cut. On Wednesday, September 4, the brand posted photographs from Kendall's photo shoot on social media, causing the fashion world to take note. One photo showed the model in a basic black dress against a mountain backdrop. Kendall was also photographed standing on a beach at sunset while dressed in a black leather suit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

In response, her sister Kylie Jenner gushed on Instagram, "This hair!!," as per Hollywood Life. Netizens echoed the sentiment. One penned, "You pulled a total Kris number on this shoot," while another observed, "Is it just me or sudden glimpses of her looks like Kris Jenner?" The campaign highlights Calvin Klein's most recent sportswear and the Calvin Klein Studio Line. The range is designed to be versatile, to effortlessly shift from business to evening wear.

body-skimming slip dress or leather and lace?@KendallJenner outlines the season ahead. discover new womenswear. pic.twitter.com/etLWtgUCAB — calvinklein (@CalvinKlein) September 4, 2024

Kendall featured frolicking on the beach in several costumes in a video promoting the ad. She wears a black leather jacket with shorts and boots. She jumps around in a long wool coat and loafers. She also donned a sleek '90s-inspired slip dress with combat boots. Kendall's beaming smile as she drives away in a convertible contrasts with the all-black attire she wore in the video. The 818 founder also partook in the brand's spring campaign held in February. The campaign featured the season's basics against the backdrop of New York City. Reflecting on the projects, Kendall has expressed her appreciation for the brand. She remarked, "I love adding a feminine touch to masculine pieces. Calvin Klein delivered precisely that in this campaign."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

The model's personal life has drawn additional interest. In a May interview with Vogue, she said, "When I was younger, I used to say that by 27, I would love to have kids. Now I am past that, and I feel like I am still so young. I am enjoying my kidless freedom." She has been associated with several high-profile celebs including Harry Styles, NBA star Devin Booker, and, most recently, Bad Bunny.

Even though she and the rapper were thought to have split in December, they were observed getting intimate at a Met Gala after-party in May, igniting speculation of a reunion. Despite the public interest in her personal life, the reality star maintains a level of privacy. She opined, "This is a transitional period for me. I think I am in my Saturn return. I am so tired emotionally, but I think it's good. It's almost like I am purging something for my 30s. That's my theory," as per E! News.