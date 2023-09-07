‘Chainsmokers’ Alex Pall & Drew Taggart Recreate Justin and Hailey Bieber’s 2019 Calvin Klein Ad

As The Chainsmokers prepare for the launch of their upcoming album Summertime Friends, the duo, consisting of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, recently recreated a 2019 advertisement featuring Justin and Hailey Bieber. In a bold move, Alex Pall and Drew Taggart bared it all for a daring photoshoot, drawing inspiration from the iconic Calvin Klein ad featuring Justin and Hailey Bieber.

In the original photo, the 26-year-old supermodel was seen straddling her husband, both dressed in Calvin Klein underwear. The singer had both his hands wrapped around her. In The Chainsmokers' black-and-white parody picture, the 38-year-old Pall straddled Taggart, who is 33 and recently spoke about his battle with alcohol addiction. Both musicians were shirtless and wore jeans, with Pall's Calvin Klein boxers also visible. They posted this image on both their Twitter and Instagram profiles and even utilized it for a T-shirt, which is currently available for pre-order on their official website.

“This was supposed to be the cover art but it came out ridiculous,” the musical duo wrote while sharing the comical black-and-white picture, making a playful reference to their forthcoming fifth studio album, Summertime Friends. “We are so upset. firing the creative director immediately. never trusting our team again,” they wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Additionally, the band posted a video of one of their live performances, the original Bieber Calvin Klein ad image, and what seems to be the official cover art featuring a blurred photograph of a woman leaning against a bar while clutching a cocktail. The exact release date of the album remains uncertain, but this announcement comes after Taggart candidly discussed his battle with alcohol, per The Daily Mail.

Taggart shared a brief video of himself on Instagram playing the piano and providing a sneak peek of their new track, Self Destruction Mode, accompanied by an extensive caption, "I've struggled with drinking throughout my career as it's an addiction that’s woven into the environment we exist in." He continued, "This guilt of not being good enough or not being better ironically sends me into a spiral that restarts my bad habit cycle. This song isn't a cry for help but more of an embrace or celebration of all that I am. I know that I'm flawed. I know that I am great and so are you. Never forget it. (sic)"

In the lyrics of the new song, there was a particular line that stood out, "I'm a mess, I'm a mess, I'm a mess. Before I do that damage, my ego is titanic, I woke up in self-destruction mode, watch me go, I'mma doing it again." Following that, the song transitioned into the chorus, which is as follows, "I woke up in self-destruction mode, I press go and I do it again. I love my sins they're all I know, we got closer than all of my friends."

The Chainsmokers dropped Self Destruction Mode on June 1, 2023.

