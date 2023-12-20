Kendall Jenner Joins Justin and Hailey Bieber For a Snowboarding Lesson Amid Split from Bad Bunny

Kendall Jenner has found herself in the spotlight this week, especially after news of her heartbreaking split with Bad Bunny surfaced recently. The former couple reportedly called it quits after 10 months of dating. As per reports by People, their romance seemed to have "fizzled out" over time. Before their split, the former flames were often spotted holding hands in public, going on impromptu dates, and were seen horse riding together on many occasions. Alas, that ship has officially sailed! However, Jenner appears to be taking some time to heal with the Biebers.

According to reports by The U.S Sun, the supermodel is reportedly snowboarding in Aspen along with Justin and Hailey Bieber. The Michael Kors ambassador took to her Instagram Stories to share a few glimpses of her joyous time among friends. But it appears the Biebers weren’t the only ones on this trip! Also spotted was former Olympian Snowboarder, Shaun White, who was seen giving Jenner a few pro tips. It seems like the advice paid off as Jenner was found to be slaying at every bend and cliff that came her way.

Nonetheless, in the video, Jenner was seen zooming away intensely down a hill pulling off a beautiful and graceful flip. Since she appears to be learning, it was pretty impressive for her to be throwing down some savvy moves while on the snowboard. The video also featured her beloved circle of friends cheering loudly as she flaunted her new tricks on the board.

The Biebers, White, and his Vampire Diaries girlfriend Nina Dobrev were heard rooting for Jenner. Furthermore, she captioned the video saying: “Fun Day!” Even in the snow, Jenner rocked a stylish ensemble. She sported an all-white attire and paired it off with a classic black quilted jacket.

December 18: Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Nina Dobrev, Shaun White and more are spotted snowboarding in Aspen,Colorado 🏂 ❄️ pic.twitter.com/AIHCTb6jtz — Justin Bieber News (@jbtrackermedia) December 19, 2023

This aesthetic went quite well with the rest of her snowboarding gear. While Jenner has yet to issue a comment about how she’s been coping with her split from Bunny, it appears that she’s doing well. Her circle of loving friends seems to be making sure she’s kept happy and feels supported.

Hailey and Justin Bieber with Kendall Jenner and more friends spotted at Sant Ambroeus coffee bar in Aspen, Colorado. (December 17, 2023)



🎥 by @maryelizabethgoode pic.twitter.com/Y34DFDN2cb — Hailey Rhode CR Updates (@HaileyBieberCR) December 18, 2023

The Kardashians star is generally a very reserved personality and keeps to herself for the most bit. However, she does have a very intimate circle of friends, who is constantly in touch with her. One of those names includes the Ghost singer’s wife, Hailey.

Jenner and Hailey are almost always spotted sharing a hearty bond of friendship with each other. According to Pop Sugar, through the years, the bond that Hailey and Jenner share only seems to have grown with time! This experience of Hailey and her hubby being there for Jenner through this tough time further cements their affinity for her.

