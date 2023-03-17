Kelly Rizzo Explains Why She Sold Late Husband Bob Saget's House

Kelly Rizzo is opening up about her decision to sell the house she shared with her late husband, Bob Saget following his sudden death. The beloved comedian was only 65 when he passed away unexpectedly on January 9, 2022, and now, a little over a year after his death, his widow is getting candid about her decision to sell the home the couple once shared.

During an interview on the Tamron Hall Show, Rizzo, 43, mentioned that selling the Los Angeles-area mansion helped her process her grief and mourn the loss of her husband. Kelly Rizzo also revealed that she still talks to him every day. More than a year after Saget suddenly died of head trauma, the Los Angeles estate he and Kelly Rizzo lived in together sold for $5.4 million. Rizzo said that even though she no longer lives in the home, the late Full House star is a part of her life.

"It's such a strange thing because the home situation, you know, there's so many things about Bob that he is still so present in my life," she said on the episode that aired on Wednesday. "If you go into my new house, there's pictures of him everywhere. It's like just shy of a Bob museum. But you know, he's still everywhere. I look at videos of him all the time. I see photos of him all the time."

Grief is a tricky emotion, and it's difficult to untangle the myriad reasons that can trigger and enhance it. Speaking about this, Rizzo said, "I've learned recently about grief that something about the home that you shared sometimes can be very triggering. Even if you had wonderful memories there, even if it was such a positive experience — which it was, I mean he loved our house — and it was such a positive memory, but there's something about when somebody passes, the home itself can be a situation. So that's why it was so nice to get a fresh start." Rizzo said during the March 15 episode, "I didn't realize that until recently."

According to People, the upscale mansion was first listed for $7.765 million in June, just six months after the actor and comedian's death. The modern 6,608-square-foot home was originally built in 1964 and renovated in 2003. The privately gated home features a grand motor court, a three-car garage, a pool, a spa, and a barbecue entertainment area. Saget began calling the estate home in 2003 when he purchased it for $2.8 million.

Last April, Rizzo confirmed she had moved out of their home. "So yes, I moved — you figured it out," said Rizzo during a Q&A session on Instagram, according to Yahoo. When asked about her new place, Rizzo said it was "very cheery and bright," and she also showed photos of her and Saget that were displayed on the counter.