The Kelly Clarkson Show is currently on its seventh season, and according to Entertainment Tonight, this could be its last. Corroborating the report, a source said, “[Her show] is a lot to put on, and looking at the landscape across daytime television, it’s not sustainable anymore.”

With this update, fans are speculating that one of the reasons behind Clarkson wanting to quit is to spend more time with her kids, after the death of their father, her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. The first American Idol winner had taken some time off from the show in the early days of 2025 to take care of Blackstock’s health, details of which were not publicly available then.

Fans weighed in online as the news of this being the show’s last season broke on social media. One Instagram user commented under Entertainment Tonight’s post announcing the news, “I’d love to keep seeing her on the show, but her kids are her priority, especially rn after they had such a loss. hope to go one last time.”

Another one offered a more detailed comment, posting, “I love Kelly, and I watch her show every day, but I think this is a good choice. You can tell on the show that she’s getting tired, and I think, as far as TV goes, she would prefer to do specials, like the songs and stories she did last year, and maybe do The Voice and other things that don’t require her to show up on such a consistent basis.” A third user chimed in, “She can focus on her kids and maybe actually tour, but family is priority.”

A large number of comments lamented over the show’s ending, though the fans remain hopeful about Clarkson doing new work. That might be another reason for Kelly Clarkson’s decision to leave the show, as, besides looking after her family, she also wanted to get back to her musical career.

There are also reports that suggest that Clarkson had considered ending the show after this season, even before the death of Blackstock, because of her desire to get back into music. In early September 2025, before the premiere of this season, Globe reported, citing an insider, “Her enthusiasm for the show has been waning for a while now. Being a talk show host was never her passion.”

The insider further added, “She’s going to do another season [because] her deal on that show is highly favorable — and there’s nothing wrong with making money.” Clarkson herself has confessed to wanting to get back to doing concerts and shows and making music, as she mentioned during a special Atlantic City concert in May 2025, “We haven’t done a show in a while, y’all, ‘cause I have a talk show. It’s like a whole other job.”

Now, with speculation about this being the last season of her show, fans are eagerly awaiting official updates on her next project.