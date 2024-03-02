Kelly Clarkson Revealed that She ‘Got in Trouble’ on American Idol as She Refused To Wear Makeup

Kelly Clarkson recently revealed that during a video shoot for 'Behind-the-scenes', she 'got in trouble' for not wearing makeup. On The Smartless podcast with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, she said, "I got in trouble on American Idol. They were like, ‘So, we’re about to be on camera.’ And I was like, ‘I know.’ And they were like, ‘But you’re gonna be on camera.’ And I was like, ‘I know.’"

As reported by OK Magazine, she further added, "[They were] like, ‘OK, well, do you want any makeup or hair?’ And I was like, ‘No, I’m in a house right now. You’re doing, like, behind the scenes.' I was like, ‘I’m not on stage.’ I was like, ‘I’ll do it for stage, but why are we doing this now?'" Clarkson stated that she finally earned some foes on set because of her intransigence over getting her hair and cosmetics done. She continued, "One producer in particular, very high up, was not a fan of me just because I didn’t play that game. And it wasn’t even playing a game. The other four girls that season were very into that stuff. They were very into it."

As per Clarkson, they would have to force her to sit in the chair for hair and makeup even if she went on tour, so it wasn't personal. She also said that she had a highly allergic reaction to some eye makeup. The pop singer seems at ease sporting a makeup-free appearance on social media, and she even admitted to People in 2018 that she had a "don't really care" attitude to beauty. Clarkson admitted at the time, "And I mean that in a positive way. I just don’t care about things I feel like people put a lot of weight and gravity in. I do thank my upbringing for that. I just, I care about things that I feel like are important. So my beauty mantra is just to be a beautiful, kind, nice, and thoughtful [person]."

She also revealed that her perspective on beauty originates from the lessons her mother imparted to her throughout her childhood regarding inner beauty. She told the outlet, "[My mom] was never like, ‘Oh, you’re the most beautiful girl ever!’ She never focused on that. It was always a different kind of beauty with her and I think that’s why I’m kind of a walking Hallmark card about it. I really do think that, yes, it’s nice to look beautiful and it’s nice to get dolled up. But, it’s a different kind of thing when you get a smile from someone because you’ve done something that’s touched them. And I think that my mom complimented me in the best way growing up that wasn’t about aesthetics. It was about what’s happening inside and your character."