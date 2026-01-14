Keir Starmer Reverses Course on BritCard Scheme Again — Opposition Says His “Spinelessness Is Becoming a Pattern”

Sir Keir Starmer seems to have trouble deciding on the BritCard scheme, as he has once again decided to take a U-turn from the plan. The proposal sought to digitally verify a British national’s identity to confirm legal residency and eligibility to work in the U.K.

It also attempted to make it mandatory for Brits to carry a digital ID on their mobile phones, before 2029, which also means the end of the current parliament.

However, all of the planning is seemingly going to waste as the leader of the Labour Party has reportedly decided to back out of the scheme.

According to an exclusive report from The Times, a political insider came forward and mentioned how they are “stepping back from mandatory-use cases,” looking at the public uproar.

The source explained the reason was fairly straightforward. They wanted to avert the risk of a 65-year-old in a rural area “being barred” from working because he has not “installed” the app on his phone.

Though the Labour Party attempted to avoid any “points of contention,” another reversal in decision has led to a fierce backlash from the opposition.

Yesterday, the Digital ID was “essential” for national security. Today, Starmer’s “BritCard” is optional. That’s the 13th major U-turn in 18 months. They spent millions of your taxes on an app they now admit you don’t even have to use. It’s not a policy; it’s a billion-pound… — Vivianne Cross (@TheVivCross) January 14, 2026

Kevin Hollinrake, Chairman of the Conservative Party, denounced Starmer, stating that they have consistently used their policy of “retreat,” leaving the public to pay the price while watching the government fold before making any decision.

As per Liverpool Echo, he added, “Labour entered office without a plan and now lacks the backbone to stand by their own decisions – lurching from one U-turn to the next as the consequences of their choices become clear.”

In the same report from The Times, Mike Wood joined the criticism, labeling it as “another humiliating U-turn from the government.” He continued, “Keir Starmer’s spinelessness is becoming a pattern, not an exception.”

He said, though the idea was appreciated at first, it has become a “costly” mistake and an “ill-thought-out experiment” that they abandoned right after experiencing the “first sign of pressure.”

While BritCard’s future remains uncertain, another question continues to loom: Will there be any alternative ID for checks? Turns out, The Times had mentioned that other acceptable forms of verification would be an electronic visa, a passport, or any other satisfactory form of identity.

It was bizarre to begin with, he stated without a britcard people cant work, my opinion would be, how do they make money then? Turn to crime. How that was overlooked I will never know. — Hughesey (@Hughesey1985) January 13, 2026

Nevertheless, the government is actively fighting to curb illegal migrants, causing a shadow economy in the country. In spite of the fact that the plans for the BritCard are delayed again, they are committing to launching digital right-to-work checks.

In a separate report from the BBC, a government spokesperson has claimed that they are “committed to mandatory digital right to work checks,” but the traditional paper-based system has led to “fraud and abuse.”

The spokesperson assured, “Digital ID will make everyday life easier for people, ensuring public services are more personal, joined-up, and effective, while also remaining inclusive.”

Starmer’s plan seems to have hit a major roadblock, as he had urged to know who is staying in their country. But more importantly, he wanted to stop the illegal migrants from slipping into the “shadow economy.” With the government taking another U-turn, it would be intriguing to see what they come up with next.