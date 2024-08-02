Katy Perry's Replacement as Judge on 'American Idol' Has Also Been a Winner of a Season on The Show

American Idol has officially announced the replacement for superstar Katy Perry, who served as a judge on the popular talent show for nearly seven years since the 2018 switch to ABC. "I love ‘Idol’ so much, it’s connected me with the heart of America,” she said while announcing her departure on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! “But I feel like I need to go out to feel that pulse of my own beat,” she emphasized. According to Variety magazine, for its upcoming season 23, ABC has decided to go with Carrie Underwood, the winner of season 4, as the newest judge to join Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Craig Erwich, president, of Disney Television Group welcomed Underwood with a warm message. He gushed, “This upcoming season marks 20 years since Carrie won America’s hearts on ‘Idol’ and launched her successful multi-Grammy Award-winning career. As a former Idol and dynamic musical force, she brings a remarkably unique perspective to one of the most popular television shows...This is a full-circle moment both for the show and audiences at home who have been tuning in for over two decades. Welcome home, Carrie.” American Idol showrunner and executive producer, Megan Wolflick, also pointed out that the country music icon is the only former contestant to ever be added to the judging panel.

It’s a full-circle moment to go from announcing you as the winner of @AmericanIdol 20 years ago to now welcoming you to the judge’s table. Welcome home, @carrieunderwood ! pic.twitter.com/vrxYKPrzr1 — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) August 1, 2024

“Her global superstar status as the most successful ‘Idol’ winner to date makes her a perfect fit for the show. She embodies the true spirit of ‘Idol’ as she is the definition of the Cinderella story,” Wolflick opined enthusiastically. “Our future hopefuls will have the chance to receive advice from someone who has walked in their exact footsteps every step of the way. Carrie has always been a strong supporter of ‘Idol,’ and I’m thrilled for her to be reunited with our ‘Idol’ family.”

“I went from nobody knowing my name to tens of millions of people watching the show,” Underwood said while confirming the news while appearing on Good Morning America. “I’m proud of everything that I was able to accomplish on the show and I’m so proud of everything that I’ve accomplished since.” According to The Decider, given that Bryan previously hinted that Pink, Miley Cyrus, and Meghan Trainor would be vying for Perry's seat, the ABC network's choice came as a surprise for fans.

Perry gave up the mentor's seat after a particularly turbulent few seasons during which she was subjected to criticism from viewers over her audacious acts with the participants. She was reportedly thinking about quitting the show after Season 21 as she believed the producers had "thrown her under the bus" and gone out of their way to portray her as the "nasty judge."