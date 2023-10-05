The internet will always remember Katy Perry's eye glitch moment. In October 2022, Perry generated a lot of buzz online as a strange video that showcased the Roar singer's eye "malfunctioning" spread like wildfire on social media. Several concertgoers who witnessed Katy performing in Las Vegas recorded the singer continuously pressing her temple and trying to keep her left eye open.

Online conspiracy theories were instantly spawned by the footage. Several fans began to believe that this was probably "extraterrestrial," after watching the video a few more times. They said Perry was a "robot" or "clone" who had been "glitching."

“That’s no lash glue doing that, that a clone fan, and I’m dead-ass not playing. That’s not the real Katy Perry lmfao,” a fan said on Twitter. “Katy Perry is definitely a robot and she was definitely malfunctioning on that stage….” another fan tweeted. Another user speculated that maybe it's a side effect of Botox. “Hmm. Seems like maybe Botox running amuck on those facial nerves.”

Katy jumped in on all the conspiracy theories after fan rumors got out of hand, assuring fans that it was simply a “party trick.” Katy poked fun at herself by posting a video of the iconic incident on Instagram as she revealed her Las Vegas residency tour dates. “POV: when you see new 2023 PLAY dates,” read the caption alongside the video. Katy also appeared to poke fun at conspiracy theorists in the caption. “Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers to come to see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year!”

Later in March, Perry again explained the whole eye trick. “I do this pose called 'doll eye,' I can close one eye at a time and still like maintain all function,” Perry started to explain in detail in a video posted on Vogue's social media, per Fox News. "I've sat in a hair and make-up chair for 15 years. If they're putting eyeshadow on this eye and someone is putting my hair up into a French twist, I want to give notes in real-time."

Extra TV also asked Perry about her viral eye glitch moment. Perry explained that it was nothing scary, but a simple party trick. She did it again for viewers of Extra TV, emphasizing that it was just a silly trick and nothing serious. The Teenage Dream singer went on to theorize that maybe it's because of "years of sitting in a make-up chair." She said, "This is from 13 years from the hair and make-up chair, where I'm watching make-up artists do my make-up but I'm like, 'Are you gonna get that brow?' or 'Are you gonna get that crease?' you know?"

